Iran gives lengthy jail sentences to two French citizens for ‘spying’ for France and Israel
Their sentencing comes just days after Tehran suggested the pair could be released in a prisoner swap
An Iranian court has handed down lengthy jail sentences to two French citizens accused of spying for France and Israel.
Cecile Kohler, 40, and her partner Jacques Paris, 72, are not named in the report from Iran’s judiciary but are believed to be the only French nationals being held in the country. The couple were arrested in May 2022 during a tourist trip.
Both have been found guilty of spying on behalf of France and Israel, Iran’s judicial news agency Mizan said, despite previous suggestions the pair could be released in a prisoner exchange between Paris and Tehran.
Earlier this month, both countries indicated that talks on their release were progressing.
But on Wednesday, Tehran announced significant sentences had been handed down following a verdict in court. One of the defendants was sentenced to six years in prison for spying for France, five years for conspiracy against national security and 20 years in exile for "intelligence co-operation" with Israel, according to Mizan.
The other was sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying for France, five years for conspiring against national security and 20 years in exile for being complicit in intelligence co-operation with Israel.
Both have 20 days to appeal their sentences to a higher court.
France has repeatedly accused Iran of holding Kohler and Paris arbitrarily, keeping them in conditions akin to torture in Tehran's Evin prison and not allowing proper consular protection. The Islamic Republic denies the accusations.
It comes after Iran released 19-year-old Franco-German Lennart Monterlos from detention earlier this month after throwing out spying charges against him.
Following his return, French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot said he “did not forget” Kohler and Paris, adding he “demanded” their release. Barrot previously called charges against the pair “totally unjustified and unfounded”.
Right groups have accused Iran of using detained Westerners as bargaining chips, something Tehran denies.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments