Gaza ceasefire believed to be close as Netanyahu heads to Cairo for talks

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on his way to Cairo on Tuesday for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza, sources briefed on the meetings have said.

The sources said a Gaza ceasefire deal is expected to be signed in coming days. Hamas has since said a ceasefire and hostage deal will only be possible if Israel stops seting new conditions for peace.

The US believes a Gaza ceasefire deal is getting closer, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told Fox News on Tuesday.

"We believe - and the Israelis have said this - that we're getting closer, and no doubt about it, we believe that, but we also are cautious in our optimism," Mr Kirby said. "We've been in this position before where we weren't able to get it over the finish line."

He did not respond when asked if Netanyahu was travelling to Cairo for talks.

It comes after the US, Qatar and Egypt, which in recent weeks resumed mediation efforts, reported a greater willingness by both sides to wrap up a deal. Hamas officials said they were prepared to show more “flexibility” on the timing of an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, which was viewed as a key concession, AP news agency reported.

open image in gallery The war in Gaza has caused mass starvation in the small strip of land. Pictured, Palestinians stand in wait for a food portion at a distribution centre ( AFP via Getty Images )

A senior Palestinian official involved in the negotiations earlier told the BBC that talks had reached a “decisive and final phase”. Israeli defence minister Israel Katz had also said that an agreement was closer than ever.

The Palestinian official said a three-phase plan would see civilians and women soldiers still held hostage in Gaza released in the first 45 days. Of the 96 hostages still in Gaza, 62 are still believed by Israel to be alive.

Israeli forces would pull out of city centres in Gaza, the coastal road and the strip of land which borders Egypt, the official added.

According to previous claims by Egyptian and Hamas officials, the agreement would also include the release of Palestinian prisoners and a surge in aid to the Gaza Strip.

The outgoing Biden administration in the US and the incoming administration of Donald Trump had signalled they wanted a deal complete before the inauguration on January 20.

