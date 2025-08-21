Gaza-Israel war latest: Israel launches Gaza City invasion as Netanyahu ramps up takeover plan
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the city are expected to be ordered to evacuate
Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City after the Israeli military launched the next stage of its ground offensive, despite widespread international condemnation.
Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that IDF troops had begun circling the outskirts of Gaza City as part of the first stages of its new assault.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the city are expected to be ordered to evacuate.
Following a clash with Hamas south of Khan Younis in the strip on Wednesday, the IDF spokesman said: “We will deepen the attack on Hamas in Gaza City, a stronghold of governmental and military terror for the terrorist organization.”
Hamas, in a statement on Telegram, accused Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the ceasefire deal in favour of continuing a “brutal war against innocent civilians in Gaza City.”
It comes as Israel said it would call up to 60,000 reservists for the new offensive and other heavily populated areas of the war-torn Gaza Strip.
More than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry.
Israel has taken its first steps of an operation to take over Gaza City
Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City after the Israeli military said it had taken the first steps of a planned operation to take over the city, despite widespread condemnation of the move.
Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that IDF troops had begun circling the outskirts of Gaza City as part of the “first stages” of its new offensive.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the city are expected to be ordered to evacuate.
Mr Netanyahu’s planned offensive triggered global outrage when first announced with UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer saying it will “only bring more bloodshed”.
Hamas accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the ceasefire deal
In a statement on Telegram, Hamas accused Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the ceasefire deal in favour of continuing a “brutal war against innocent civilians in Gaza City.”
“Netanyahu's disregard for the mediators' proposal ... proves that he is the real obstructionist of any agreement.”
Israel approves controversial settlement project in the occupied West Bank
Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday announced the approval of a controversial settlement project in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank that he said would erase any prospect of a Palestinian state.
“The Palestinian state is being erased from the table not with slogans but with actions,” Mr Smotrich, who is a settler, said on Wednesday.
E1 is an open tract of land east of Jerusalem and is a major geographical link between Bethlehem and Ramallah.
It comes as Mr Netanyahu faces pressure from far-right ministers to reject a temporary ceasefire and pursue annexation of the territory.
At least 58 Palestinians died in last 24 hours: local officials
At least 58 Palestinians died in last 24 hours and a further 185 wounded people arrived at hospitals, the Hamas-run health ministry said.
“A number of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, as ambulance crews and civil defence teams are unable to reach them at this time,” it added in a post on Telegram.
Live: Palestinians flee Gaza City as Israel begins new military offensive
Meet the Israeli teens refusing Netanyahu’s war on Gaza
The Israeli military is facing a refusal crisis, from youths burning draft papers to reservists refusing to turn up for duty, writes chief international correspondent Bel Trew:
