Aid group says worker killed by Israeli military in attack on Gaza HQ

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has accused Israel of strikings its Gaza headquarters – killing an aid worker and injuring a number of others.

The PRCS said the attack sparked a fire in its Khan Younis HQ and injured three others on Sunday morning.

Footage showed parts of the building on fire and filled with clouds of smoke, while aftermath pictures showed heavy damage to the building and several large bloodstains.

The PRCS said the HQ was “well known” to the Israeli military and “clearly marked” with the red crescent emblem. “This was not a mistake,” it said.

“We renew our call for accountability and for the protection of all humanitarian and medial personnel,” it said.

The Israeli military told BBC News it had "no knowledge about neither artillery nor any air strikes". The Independent has approached the Israeli military for comment.

It comes after Israeli forces killed at least 23 Palestinians seeking food on Sunday, according to hospital officials.

Desperation has gripped large parts of Gaza’s 2.2 million population, with experts warning the enclave is facing famine because of Israel's blockade on aid and its nearly two-year military offensive.

The Israeli military launched its campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

More than 60,000 people have since been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry.

Southern Gaza's Nasser Hospital said they received bodies from routes to the sites, including eight from Teina, about three kilometers (1.8 miles) away from a distribution site in Khan Younis.

The hospital received one body from Shakoush, hundreds of meters north of a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) site in Rafah. Another nine aid-seekers were killed by troops near the Morag corridor, it said.

Further north in central Gaza, hospital officials described a similar episode, with Israeli troops opening fire Sunday morning toward crowds of Palestinians trying to reach GHF's fourth and northernmost distribution point.

The United Nations reported 859 people were killed near GHF sites from 27 May to 31 July and that hundreds more have been slain along the routes of UN-led food convoys.

The GHF launched in May as Israel sought an alternative to the UN-run system, which had safely delivered aid for much of the war.

It was accused by Israel of allowing Hamas, which guarded convoys early in the war, to siphon supplies. Israel has not offered evidence of widespread theft. The UN has denied it.