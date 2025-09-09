Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Please note: This article contains distressing images

Wael Dahdouh has endured more than any journalist could ever imagine.

For millions across the world, Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief became the face of reporting on the horrors of Israel’s bombardment of the Strip and war with Hamas.

Dressed in his blue press flak jacket, the 55-year-old father of eight tirelessly documented life and death on the ground, earning him the moniker “the mountain of Gaza”.

But very quickly, the Gaza-born Palestinian and his family became part of the nightmare he was covering.

Just one month into the onslaught, Israeli bombing killed his wife Amina, two of their children aged just 16 and seven, and his eight-month-old grandson, alongside nine other nephews and relatives.

open image in gallery Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh cradles the body of one of his grandchildren who were killed along with his wife and three of his children in an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah on the southern Gaza Strip, on October 25, 2023 ( AFP/Getty )

The family had, under Israeli military orders, fled to an area earmarked for civilian evacuation. Wael found out live on air but despite the unimaginable loss, he carried on reporting.

A few weeks later, December 2023, his close friend and cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa was killed in an Israeli strike on a school, in which he was also severely injured.

Then in January 2024, an Israeli drone strike killed Wael’s eldest son Hamza, 27, also a journalist for Al Jazeera, in Khan Younis.

This horror sparked a campaign to get the famed reporter out of Gaza: a few days later Wael and the remains of his family were finally evacuated to Egypt.

Despite grappling with physical wounds and a “volcano of emotions” over his own family’s slaughter, Wael is still at work. This time from London.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombing has killed at least 248 Palestinian journalists in Gaza - more than in any other conflict in modern times, according to United Nations experts, who have warned reporters are being deliberately targeted.

And so Wael is in the UK to petition the world to protect his colleagues who remain reporting inside from Gaza, and to hold their killers to account.

“Most of the journalists were killed on live television in front the world’s watchful eyes. This was, to be honest, more painful than going through the experience of being shot or bombed,” he says from Amnesty International’s office in London, his right hand, that will never properly heal, still in an external brace from the bombings.

open image in gallery Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh in London where he is demanding the world protects journalists in Gaza ( Bel Trew )

“The feeling that our colleagues elsewhere in the world are not showing enough solidarity is as painful, if not even more painful, than going through the experience itself.”

He is expected to brief members of parliament on Tuesday night and join a vigil for the slain reporters on Wednesday outside Downing Street. At each stage he has a message to deliver to journalists, media unions, parliamentarians, academics and students: take action now.

“I have renewed my call… stop the killing of journalists,” he tells The Independent.

“248 journalists have been martyred — this is unprecedented in history. This cannot be allowed to continue.

“In order to stop this, we need a large campaign in which everyone participates, to put an end to this massacre. Without this, it will continue, because Israel, to put it simply, will feel safe and consider itself outside the scope of accountability and prosecution.

“If we don’t do something now about the people of Gaza, this will start happening to many other people elsewhere, and nobody will be safe from its consequences.”

Israel has repeatedly denied targeting journalists or committing any crimes in Gaza since it began its unprecedented bombing campaign and siege, following Hamas militants’ October 2023 attacks on southern Israel during which over 1,000 people were killed and more than 250 people taken hostage.

But rights groups and UN agencies have sounded the alarm, as the number of people killed in Gaza has surged past 64,000, according to local officials: The largest professional organisation of scholars studying genocide concluded last week that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

open image in gallery Mourners place the body of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, who was killed alongside other journalists in an overnight Israeli strike on their tent in Gaza City, on a table ahead of a funeral procession in Gaza City ( AFP/Getty )

In the eye of this storm are the reporters. The Committee to Protect Journalists says that the death toll among Palestinian reporters is so high that Israel is “engaging in the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists that it has ever documented”.

At the same time, Israel is barring international correspondents from accessing the besieged Strip - except on controlled military embeds - further restricting information.

The CPJ has warned that Israel has not only killed correspondents in bombings, and targeted their families but in several instances, it has created smear campaigns falsely accusing journalists of being militants.

They cite the 10 August killing of Wael’s colleague Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent Anas Al-Sharif: a state-sponsored assassination celebrated by Israel who accused him of being a Hamas militant. In the weeks before CPJ and the UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression repeatedly warned these accusations were completely unfounded and intended “to manufacture consent to kill”.

Two weeks later, an apparent “double tap” strike on one of the few remaining hospitals in southern Gaza killed five correspondents, including Mariam Abu Daqqa — a photo-journalist for The Independent’s partner publication Independent Arabia and friend of Wael’s.

Mariam had the opportunity to evacuate Gaza with her 11-year-old son but decided to stay and keep reporting.

open image in gallery Among the journalists to have been killed in Gaza is The Independent’s sister publication Independent Arabia’s Maryam Abu Daqqa, who was killed August 25, 2025, in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, Gaza. ( Independent Arabia )

“Nothing could deter her, nothing could stop her from continuing her work with dedication, perseverance, and patience despite the challenges,” Wael continues.

He now worries for the remaining journalists as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes ahead with plans to expand Israel’s offensive and impose a boots-on-the-ground occupation of Gaza City, the largest city in the Strip.

He says for journalists in Gaza they feel “haunted” every day by the feeling of uncertainty “that death is awaiting for you around the corner, that you are being systematically targeted”.

That is why Wael is in London, as time is running out.

The veteran correspondent was born and raised in Gaza and has spent 21 years working with Al Jazeera and 27 covering Palestine. He initially intended to be a medic, but the First Intifada derailed plans to study in Iraq. Aged just 17, days before his scheduled departure, he says Israeli forces raided his home at night and arrested him, eventually sentencing him to 15 years in prison for “throwing stones”.

As part of a wider policy aimed at discouraging resistance, he adds the Israeli authorities also demolished his family’s house.

open image in gallery Wael al Dahdouh comforting his daughter at the funeral of his son Hamza ( AP )

Fast forward to present day and Wael’s home has once again been destroyed by Israeli bombing. The image of a such prominent correspondent wearing a press-emblazoned flak jacket, in tears, clutching the bodies of his children is burned into our collective memories. He does not want any other journalist to suffer the same fate.

“We fear that we will wake up one day and the world will be faced with the reality that there are no more journalists, no people there. There is no more Gaza — history and geography has been wiped out,” he adds bluntly.

The only way to do that, he says, is to let Israel know that it will be held accountable for these “crimes unprecedented in history”. Only then would it be forced to reconsider its actions.

“When my family was targeted, and later my son Hamza was targeted because of my work, I remember saying that day that I wished that Hamza’s blood would be the last blood to be spilled in Gaza, whether journalist or civilians” he adds, with a haunted look on his face.

“But after that, the bloodshed continued, as did the killing and targeting of journalists — until it happened to Mariam.

“This massacre will continue unless the world — the whole world — puts an end to it.”