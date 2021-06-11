‘Your worst nightmare’: Inside the deadliest night of Israel’s bombing of Gaza

At just a few minutes before 1am, Mohammed al-Kollaq, 24, was awake and messing about on his mobile phone, when the Israeli warplanes unleashed what would be the deadliest air raid of the recent 11-day conflict.

In that freeze-frame before the bombings, which killed at least 21 members of the extended Kollaq family, Mohammed’s uncle Shoukri was making sure his children were asleep.

Just a few metres down Wehda Street in another apartment block, Riad Ishkunta, 42, was at that moment catching up on the latest news while his wife was checking on their children who had been moved away from the windows as a precaution.

One floor down in the same building, 17-year-old Omar Abu al-Auf, was watching television with his father Ayman, 49, a celebrated doctor who had been heading up Gaza’s coronavirus response.

For those precious seconds Wehda, a main thoroughfare in Gaza City, was quiet. No one knew what was about to happen.

“This was the safest place we knew of,” Mohammed said, several days after the bombardment, standing on the rubble of the two buildings which housed his family.

“But out of nowhere, we heard the bombing. It sounded and felt like an earthquake. The ground disappeared beneath my feet,” he added.

At least 45 civilians, including 18 children, were killed in dozens of airstrikes on the Rimal neighbourhood that night according to The Independent’s own investigation. For Palestinian civilians, it was the deadliest night of bombing during the recent conflict between militants in Gaza and the Israeli military.

The attack has raised questions over whether Israel violated international norms by launching an air raid without warning on an overwhelmingly civilian enclave, inflicting “gratuitous” death and destruction of the lives of non-combatants.

“Heavily bombing a street without warning with houses full of civilians is likely to be disproportionate, which is a war crime,” Saleh Hijazi, deputy regional director of Amnesty told The Independent.

“Even if the collapsed houses and civilian deaths and injuries were indirectly caused by ‘bombing a military objective’ these are circumstances the Israeli army should have been able to foresee and account for,” he added.

The Israeli army vehemently refutes this. It said that night their warplanes were targeting Hamas’s military infrastructure including a network of underground attack tunnels nicknamed the “metro” that they say is partially located under Rimal district, including Wehda Street and those houses.

A senior Israeli military official admitted to The Independent that the civilian death toll was far higher than they expected. He said the air force hit the road at an angle aiming to destroy the underground structures but in their calculations did not anticipate that the apartment blocks, where Mohammed, Shoukri, Riad and Omar lived, would collapse.

The same official said the Israeli air forces believe there may have been explosives or munitions stored in the cavities they were hitting which ultimately caused the collapse but did not provide evidence backing up this claim, saying investigations were still ongoing.

He shared a map of the 11 strike sites on Wehda, which he said were located in the centre of the road to minimise collateral damage.

“We used a standard type of ammunition that we have used hundreds of times elsewhere in Gaza which has proven to be very effective and very accurate,” the official told The Independent, adding that they all exploded “deep underground.”

“All the bombs were timed in such a way as to penetrate the ground and then explode only underground after a few metres, so that the force of the bomb would be directed down and there would be minimal collateral damage to anything above the surface.”

“A lot of damage was done to Hamas’ underground infrastructure that was the intended target of the strike… our assessment is that [the strikes] hit where we intended,” the official added.

“It was a massacre”

The snarl of violence which erupted last month and raged between Israel and Gaza was even more intense than the seven-week war in 2014, according to UN officials.

For those 11 days, Hamas militants in Gaza fired more than 4,000 rockets - an unprecedented number - at Israel, leaving 13 dead including two children and a soldier.

In Gaza, the Israeli military struck hundreds of targets, leaving nearly 250 dead, including over 60 children. There is a dispute between the Israelis and the Palestinians over how many of those killed in Gaza were combatants, with the Israelis claiming to have killed hundreds of militants.

But the 16 May remains the deadliest night for Palestinian civilians, and rights groups have raised concerns about proportionality.

Interviews with survivors, family members, neighbours, officials and witnesses, show that there were dozens of strikes in the neighbourhood, which caused the collapse of three residential apartment blocks: the Abu Auf building that has two wings and another two apartment blocks housing the extended Kollaq family.

According to The Independent’s calculations from documenting the strike sites on the ground, the planes hit at least 11 points along Wehda road, damaging water and water pipes as well as chewing up one of the main access points to Gaza’s largest hospital Al-Shifa.

The destroyed remains of the Abu al-Auf building on Wehda street (Anadolu Agency via Getty)

The bombardment that same evening continued along a parallel street to Wehda, called Thawra, where two Palestinian ministry buildings were partially or completely destroyed as well as a sterilisation clinic run by the relief organisation, Médecins Sans Frontières.

Three streets east, near Palestine Square, a strike on the same night also killed one of Gaza’s only neurologists, Dr Moeen al-Loul, and a man named Loay Aouda, in their two flats located on the first floor of the building above a clothing store.

Israelis said both doctors Dr Abu al-Auf and Dr al-Loul killed that night were not targets and the strike on Dr Al-Loul’s flat was the Israeli army attacking “an operational apartment” used by Hamas. They did not elaborate further. Witnesses who live in Dr Al-Loul’s building told The Independent they received no warning prior to the bombardment.

Rights groups, investigating that night of bombings, say the army may have violated international law due to the fact that the strikes hit such a heavily populated neighbourhood, causing such a high death toll and because there was no apparent warning.

Experts told the Associated Press that fragments found near the Kollaq house were likely part of GBU-31 bombs, packed with 430 kilograms of high explosives, that are powerful and typically used for large buildings but can be used to destroy underground targets.

Shrapnel The Independent found in the same area appeared consistent with this type of munition but the pieces were not substantial enough to determine anything conclusive.

“The intrinsic wide-area effects of large explosive munitions mean they must be used judiciously in the urban environment,” N.R. Jenzen-Jones, the director of Armament Research Services, a specialist arms investigations firm told the AP.

The Israeli military declined to comment to The Independent when they were asked about the use of specific munitions.

Shoukri Qollaq who lost three children and his wife in the bombing recovers in hospital (Bel Trew)

But pressure is mounting. Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has already voiced concern that both the deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza and Hamas’s unprecedented indiscriminate rocket barrage on Israel might constitute war crimes.

The UN’s human rights office (OHCHR) told The Independent investigations were underway: the UN’s Human Rights Council voted to launch an international probe into alleged crimes committed by all sides, an action Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected and called “shameful”.

And it comes as both Israel and Palestinian militant groups are already being investigated by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes committed by all sides in the occupied Palestinian territory (a probe which has also been rejected by Israel).

“It does look severely disproportionate. But we would need to know more about the tunnels and the types of weapons they used in the attack which we were not able to do,” Amnesty’s Hijazi added, saying that rights groups do not have permission to enter Gaza.

The senior Israeli military official told The Independent they did not warn people on the night of the 16th because “we didn’t assess that there would be that type of damage”.

But Mohammed said it meant his family had no way of being able to hide, and the third strike, which he believed struck behind the house and felt like a direct hit, caused the total collapse of the building.

He said he grabbed his mother Sana, whose legs were pinned under the rubble. He frantically called friends to pinpoint his location but together they were trapped for nearly 12 hours in a concrete tomb that was just 60cm high.

His uncle Shoukri, 51, who was one floor above, lost three of his children and wife that night but miraculously survived. He was also trapped under the rubble.

“The sound kept ramming inside my head, everything was shaking so hard,” he said, from his hospital bed where he is being treated for multiple injuries, including a broken back.

“It was a matter of seconds. It was a scene from your worst nightmare, smoke, gas, fire, screaming. It was a massacre."

“The safest place in Gaza”

Wehda Street, one of the most well known in the 40-km long strip, is now a forlorn reef of funeral wakes, lined with posters displaying the names of the dead. Before the bombing, it rolled northwest across Gaza city past the ministry health administrative buildings, a cluster of bakeries, apartment blocks, and clothing stores towards the strip’s largest hospital al-Shifa and eventually to the sea.

It is part of one of Gaza’s most populated neighbourhoods, known as Rimal, which, during the last three wars, provided a safe haven for civilians caught in the crossfire of areas closer to Israel.

In fact, just a few days before the bombing, Mohamed’s older brother Sameh, 28, fled to Wehda from the northern part of the strip believing it was safer for his family. It was a calculation which would prove fatal: he, his wife and his two children, the youngest aged just 6 months old, were all killed.

Another family, the Sukkars, were that night even camping in a building site. They believed that staying in a partial shelter on Wehda Street was still safer than staying at home in thier neighbourhood.

Rescue workers pull the surivors out of the Abu al-Auf building (Anadolu Agency via Getty)

They only just survived and the father, Harb Sukkar, was among those who helped pull Riad’s only surviving daughter, Susie, 7, out from under the rubble to safety.

“I was just 200 metres away from the Abu Auf building, and couldn’t believe my eyes when so many missiles struck,” Sukkar told The Independent from a United Nations school where he is now living with his four children since his own home in the north of Gaza was destroyed. “We heard the girl crying. It took us over five hours to get her out,” he said of Susie, showing photos of the rescue.

Today the street resembles a pockmarked moonscape, with large and small craters some of which have been filled with sand.

One of the craters, just a few metres northwest of the Kollaq building, yawns open revealing a destroyed storm drain, which is pouring wastewater into the ground polluting the area and destabilising a neighbouring multi-storey block. The building, which is leaning precariously to the side, is - according to the owner - home to 15 flats and seven shops and is now scheduled to be pulled down.

The Israelis claim that Rimal neighbourhood was “rife” with military infrastructure that Hamas intentionally co-located with civilian buildings including command and control facilities above ground which they highlighted on aerial photography.

“We have really done the most we could in order to minimise collateral damage,” a senior Israeli senior official told The Independent, adding that the ratio of militant to civilian deaths, which they calculate as one to one, was “phenomenal as cynical as it sounds.”

“That is small solace for anyone affected here. That is not our aim. We have not tried to strike any civilians, or the houses or anything else.” He added.

“The delay cost lives”

The last thing Riad Ishkunta, 42, remembers is watching his wife scream as she frantically tried to pull their five children out from under the roof which had partially collapsed on them.

He was on the third floor of the Abu al-Auf building in a rented flat when the first bomb ripped off the front of the building, partially trapping his children.

He was trying to reach his wife to help when another bomb dropped, the floor beneath his feet vanished, and the building collapsed on his entire family in front of his eyes.

Raid and his seven-year-old daughter Susie are the sole survivors.

Skewered by a metal iron bar, he lay trapped under the rubble for six hours, separated from his loved ones by collapsed walls.

I was under the rubble for six hours, my only surviving child for 10. Why did they do this? Riad Ishkunta, a survivor of the bombing

“They found my daughter Susie upside down and alive, her head stuck between two bricks which protected her,” he told The Independent from a funeral wake by the ruins of his home a few weeks ago.

“I was under the rubble for six hours, my only surviving child for 10. Why did they do this?”

Gaza’s municipality workers manning the emergency response say the additional bombing made it hard to reach those under the rubble, and the massive craters in the road prevented them from bringing in diggers or even ambulances quickly.

The bombing of the street restarted the next day, also complicating rescue efforts, the municipality officials claimed.

On the afternoon of the 17th, Israeli warplanes took out the top floors of a building further down Wehda Street. The shrapnel and debris from that strike killed Ziad Abu Dayr, 54 and his niece Rafif, 10, according to witnesses, neighbours and health officials.

It also destroyed Gaza’s only PCR testing laboratory and damaged the health ministry’s administrative buildings across the road. The Independent has reached out to the Israeli military about the target of that strike but has yet to recieve a reply.

The few remaining members of the Abu al-Auf family claim these delays in the rescue effort cost lives.

Omar Abu al-Auf recovers in hospital after losing his entire family (Bel Trew)

“I am all alone in the world”

Omar Abu al-Auf, 17, is the sole survivor from his direct family and said his sister Tala, 13, who was initially alive after the bombardment, died in his arms while he lay trapped for 10 hours under the rubble.

He lost a dozen relatives, including both his parents, all his siblings, two grandparents and most recently Diana, the wife of his father’s cousin Alaa, who was in critical condition in a hospital in the West Bank until she reportedly died a few days ago.

In his building five members of the Ifranji family (who were related to the Abu al-Aufs) were also killed on the second floor, as well as a man named Hazem Qumo’ who lived on the fourth floor.

Omar, like Riad, counted around four bombs before he lost consciousness.

“I don’t know what to say, we were all civilians. I lost my entire family, and I am all alone in the world,” he said from his hospital bed, where he is starting the long road to recovery.

“I am just desperate to find out why they did this?”