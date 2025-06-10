Israeli gunfire kills at least 17 Palestinians near aid site, say health authorities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli gunfire has killed at least 17 Palestinians, with dozens more injured, near a US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution site in central Gaza, reports from local health authorities indicate.

Medical personnel reported that the injured were transported to Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat camp, central Gaza, and Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City, located in the north.

The Israeli military has said that it is investigating the incident.

Last week, it had cautioned Palestinians against approaching routes to GHF sites between the hours of 6pm and 6am local time, designating these areas as closed military zones.

The GHF has not released an immediate statement regarding Tuesday's events.

The group initiated its food package distribution in Gaza in late May, implementing a new aid distribution method that the United Nations has described as lacking impartiality and neutrality.

open image in gallery Internally displaced Palestinians gather outside a charity kitchen to receive limited rations amid a shortage of food, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 30 May 2025 ( EPA )

Many Gazans say they have to walk for hours to reach the sites, meaning they have to start travelling well before dawn if they are to stand any chance of receiving food.

While the GHF has said there have been no incidents at its so-called secure distribution sites, Palestinians seeking aid have described disorder, and access routes to the sites have been beset by chaos and deadly violence.

"I went there at 2am hoping to get some food, on my way there, I saw people returning empty-handed, they said aid packages have run out in five minutes, this is insane and isn't enough," said Mohammad Abu Amr, 40, a father of two.

"Dozens of thousands arrive from the central areas and from the northern areas too, some of them walked for over 20 km (12 miles), only to come back home with disappointment," he said via a chat app.

He said he heard the firing but didn't see what happened.

open image in gallery A Palestinian girl runs past the ruins of destroyed buildings along the Gaza City shoreline on 9 June ( AP )

Israel allowed limited UN-led operations to resume on 19 May after an 11-week blockade in the enclave of 2.3 million people, where experts have warned a famine looms. The UN has described the aid allowed into Gaza as "drop in the ocean".

Witnesses said at least 40 trucks carrying flour for UN warehouses were looted by desperate displaced Palestinians as well as thieves near Nabulsi roundabout along the coastal road in Gaza City.

The war erupted after Hamas-led militants took 251 hostages and killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, in the 7 October 2023, attack, Israel's single deadliest day.

Israel's military campaign has since killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to health authorities in Gaza, and flattened much of the coastal enclave.