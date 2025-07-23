Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Babies that were just whispers of skin and bone died as their mothers were too starved to produce milk to feed them.

Even the medics trying to treat the malnourished at Shifa Hospital in north Gaza are so hungry and sick themselves that some have fainted and been treated with intravenous fluids.

Palestinian health officials say at least 101 people have died of hunger during the conflict, including 80 children, most of them in recent weeks. Even people trying to get food from aid sites are putting their lives at risk. The U.N. human rights office said Tuesday that more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since May while trying to get food in the strip, mostly near aid sites run by an American contractor.

As more than 100 human rights groups and charities demand more aid for Gaza in a letter published on Wednesday, a doctor has revealed the scale of the horror as the besieged enclave’s food crisis continues to deepen.

open image in gallery Children push to receive a hot meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery Charities have warned the crisis is only getting worse ( AFP/Getty )

Shifa Hospital’s director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, told The Independent that at least three children have died from malnutrition in his own wards alone.

“The children arrived in a critical condition. They were just skin and bones. All vital organs were failing. They were on their last gasp,” he said in desperation.

“There is no baby formula. There is no food. Even the milk in the mothers' breasts has dried up.”

He said his own staff are also hungry, working day and night shifts with no food, and often unable to help.

“Some medical staff were admitted to the hospital to receive intravenous fluids,” he added.

The head of the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency said on Tuesday that its staff, as well as doctors and humanitarian workers, were fainting on duty in Gaza due to hunger and exhaustion.

“No one is spared: caretakers in Gaza are also in need of care. Doctors, nurses, journalists and humanitarians are hungry,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.

open image in gallery Mona al-Raqab lifts the shirt of her 5-year-old son, Osama al-Raqab, revealing signs of malnutrition and worsening cystic fibrosis ( AP )

Israeli forces have, according to Palestinian health officials, killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians in its unprecedented bombardment of Gaza in response to attacks on Israel by the Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people and captured at least 250 hostages in October 2023. The latest Israeli strikes killed at least 21 people late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

But for the first time since the war began, Palestinian officials say people are now dying of hunger by the dozens.

A top UN official has blamed Israel for subjecting Gaza to a “forced starvation” with its blockade on aid. On Tuesday the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called the situation for the 2.3 million residents of the Palestinian enclave a "horror show" as the humanitarian system has collapsed.

Rights groups like Amnesty International have said there is evidence pointing to “Israel’s continued use of starvation to inflict genocide against Palestinians”.

At the same time there have been multiple massacres at food distribution points.

open image in gallery Palestinians hold onto an aid truck returning to Gaza City ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The World Food Programme said crowds of Palestinians desperate to get aid from a rare WFP convoy that entered Gaza on Sunday “came under fire from Israeli tanks, snipers and other gunfire”. Eyewitnesses told The Independent they were shelled and shot while trying to get bags of flour. In total, the UN has confirmed that over 870 Palestinians have been killed while trying to seek aid at distribution points.

The Independent reached out to the Israeli military for comment but has yet to receive a reply. Israel has repeatedly and vehemently denied committing any crimes in Gaza, including weaponising hunger or targeting civilians at aid distribution points. The Israeli authorities have repeatedly accused Hamas of stealing aid to fuel its own warfare.

On Monday, COGAT – the Israeli military agency overseeing aid deliveries into Gaza – said there is “no ban or restriction on the entry of baby formula or baby food into Gaza”. “Our commitment remains firm: to support humanitarian aid for civilians, not for Hamas,” it said.

However, the reality on the ground has become so horrifying that Israel is facing mounting pressure from its allies to end the war and allow unfettered aid in.

open image in gallery Injured Palestinians are transferred to an ambulance after being wounded while waiting for aid ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

On Tuesday, the UK’s foreign secretary David Lammy suggested in interviews with broadcasters Israel could face further sanctions from the UK if it does not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, adding he feels "appalled" and "sickened" by Israel's actions. The day before, he had joined counterparts from 24 other nations, including Canada and Japan, in issuing a rare blunt statement warning that the suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached “new depths”, and urging Israel that the war must “end now”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , meanwhile said on Tuesday that images of civilians killed during the distribution of aid were "unbearable" and urged Israel to deliver on pledges to improve the situation.

Aid agencies and news organisations have sounded the alarm about their staffers.

The journalists' association of the French wire service Agence France-Presse (AFP) warned on Monday that staff working with the agency in Gaza are at risk of starvation and that "without intervention, the last reporters in Gaza will die."

open image in gallery Displaced Palestinians receive donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Norwegian Refugee Council, said its aid stocks were now depleted and some of its own staff were starving. "Our last tent, our last food parcel, our last relief items have been distributed. There is nothing left," its director Jan Egeland told Reuters. "Israel is not yielding. They just want to paralyse our work," he said.

On the ground, civilians said they are nearing the end.

“Three days ago, flour almost disappeared, and the price of a kilo reached $50 [£37],” said Ihab Abudallah, a university lecturer who has to support a family of nine.

“We are in a situation where we cannot buy food even if we have money.”

Wajih Al-Najjar, 70, from Gaza City, who is supporting a family of 13, said that a kilo of rice had reached $30 [£22] and a kilo of sugar had reached nearly $100 [£74].

“We have all become hungry and can barely eat one meal a day if we can afford it,” he said. “People are forced to go to death in search of some aid.”