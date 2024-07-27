Jump to content

Israeli airstrike kills ‘at least 30 people’ after hitting girls’ school being used as shelter

The Israeli military said that they had targeted a Hamas command centre

Holly Evans
Saturday 27 July 2024 13:28
Palestinians inspect a school sheltering displaced people following an Israeli strike
Palestinians inspect a school sheltering displaced people following an Israeli strike (REUTERS)

Israeli airstrikes have hit a school in Gaza where dozens of displaced people were taking shelter with at least 30 people pronounced dead, the Gaza health ministry have said.

The strike hit a girls’ school in Deir Al-Balah, with those injured taken to Al Asqa Hospital. People have been seen searching the rubble for further victims.

Israel’s military said that it had targeted a Hamas command and control centre which was being used to store weapons and plan attacks.

It comes a day before officials from the US, Egypt, Qatar and Israel are scheduled to meet in Italy to discuss the ongoing hostage and cease-fire negotiations.

Palestinians seen leaving the school after an airstrike killed at least 30 people
Palestinians seen leaving the school after an airstrike killed at least 30 people (REUTERS)

Pictures show classrooms in ruins, while civilians and emergency workers seen gathering the remains of those who were killed. Gaza’s health ministry said that at least 11 people had been killed in other strikes on Saturday across the besieged enclave.

Earlier, Israel’s military ordered the evacuation of a part of a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza ahead of a planned strike on Khan Younis on Saturday.

The evacuation order was in response to rocket fire that Israel said originated from the area.

The military said it planned an operation against Hamas militants in the city, including parts of Muwasi, the crowded tent camp in an area where Israel has told thousands of Palestinians to seek refuge throughout the war.

It’s the second evacuation order issued in a week that has included striking part of the humanitarian zone, a 60-square-kilometer area that is blanketed with tent camps that lack sanitation, aid and medical facilities.

Israel expanded the zone in May to take in people fleeing Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population at the time had crowded.

More follows on this breaking news story

