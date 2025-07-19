At least 32 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza aid sites, say reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 32 Palestinians were killed after Israeli troops opened fire on crowds of refugees seeking food from distribution hubs in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

The shootings occurred near hubs operated by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which launched operations in May.

The US and Israel seek to replace the traditional UN-led aid distribution system in Gaza, asserting that Hamas militants siphon off supplies. The UN denies the allegation.

While the GHF says it has distributed millions of meals to hungry Palestinians, local health officials and witnesses say Israeli army fire has killed hundreds of people as they try to reach the hubs.

GHF's four sites are in military-controlled zones. Israel's army, which is not at the sites but secures them from a distance, said on Saturday it had fired warning shots near Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah after a group of suspects approached troops and ignored calls to keep their distance.

The shootings occurred near hubs operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which launched operations in May ( AP )

It said the incident occurred overnight when the distribution site was closed. The GHF said there were no incidents at or near its sites, adding: “We have repeatedly warned aid seekers not to travel to our sites overnight and early morning hours.”

Most of Saturday's deaths occurred as Palestinians massed around 3km (2 miles) from a GHF aid distribution centre near the southern city of Khan Younis.

Mahmoud Mokeimar said he was walking with a large number of people, mostly young men, toward the hub. Troops fired warning shots, then opened fire.

“The occupation opened fire at us indiscriminately,” he said. He said he saw at least three motionless bodies on the ground and many wounded people fleeing.

Akram Aker, another witness, said troops fired machine guns mounted on tanks and drones between 5am and 6am.

“They encircled us and started firing directly at us,” Mr Aker said. He said he saw many casualties on the ground.

Sanaa al-Jaberi said there was shooting after the site opened as people seeking aid broke into a run. “Is this food or death? Why? They don't talk with us, they only shoot us,” she said, and showed off her empty bag.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said it received 25 bodies. Seven other people, including one woman, were killed in the Shakoush area north of another GHF hub in Rafah, the hospital said.

Mohamed Saker, head of Nasser's nursing department, said it received 70 wounded people. He said that most people were shot in the head and chest.

“The situation is difficult and tragic,” he said, adding that the facility lacks medical supplies. Some of the wounded, including a child, were treated on the floor.