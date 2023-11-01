Watch live view of Rafah border crossing as injured Gazans expected to enter Egypt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday 1 November after the Palestinian border authority said injured Gazans are to enter Egypt.

Palestinians who were injured in Gaza will complete their treatment in Egyptian hospitals, with the country taking in 81 seriously wounded people, according to reports.

The Israeli military has admitted to launching a wide-scale airstrike on the densely inhabited Jabalia refugee camp, where potentially “dozens” of civilians have been killed.

The Israel Defence Forces said it targeted Hamas infrastructure in the area “that had taken over civilian buildings” and that tunnels under the buildings had collapsed in the strike.

At a briefing attended by The Independent, IDF officials said eliminating Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari justified the bombing.

The “military objective was of high importance”, lieutenant colonel Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesperson, said at the briefing.

“Multiple Hamas operatives were killed.”

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem denied any senior commander was in the Jabalia camp at the time of the Israeli strike.