Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live view of Rafah border crossing as injured Gazans expected to enter Egypt

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 01 November 2023 07:05
Comments

Watch a live view of the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday 1 November after the Palestinian border authority said injured Gazans are to enter Egypt.

Palestinians who were injured in Gaza will complete their treatment in Egyptian hospitals, with the country taking in 81 seriously wounded people, according to reports.

The Israeli military has admitted to launching a wide-scale airstrike on the densely inhabited Jabalia refugee camp, where potentially “dozens” of civilians have been killed.

The Israel Defence Forces said it targeted Hamas infrastructure in the area “that had taken over civilian buildings” and that tunnels under the buildings had collapsed in the strike.

At a briefing attended by The Independent, IDF officials said eliminating Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari justified the bombing.

The “military objective was of high importance”, lieutenant colonel Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesperson, said at the briefing.

“Multiple Hamas operatives were killed.”

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem denied any senior commander was in the Jabalia camp at the time of the Israeli strike.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in