Gaza latest: Starmer holds emergency cabinet meeting as Palestinian death toll passes 60,000
The death toll in Gaza has reached more than 60,000 since 7 October 2023, the Hamas-controlled health ministry says
Donald Trump has vowed to get Gaza “straightened out” after he said Palestinians were facing “real starvation” throughout the territory.
Speaking at the opening of his new golf course in Scotland, Mr Trump said he was working with Israel to “get things straightened out."
It comes after a UN-backed food security body said the “worst-case scenario of famine” was playing out in Gaza, which was a result of Israel stopping aid from going in to the enclave.
On Monday, Mr Trump dismissed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that there was no starvation in Gaza and urged him to ensure aid reaches Palestinians.
Local officials confirmed at least 14 more Palestinians, including two children, had died from hunger and malnutrition, bring the toll from starvation to 147, including 88 children.
Israeli human rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel have labelled the war on Gaza, which has killed over 60,000 people so far, as “genocide”.
In pictures: Palestinians collect aid that landed in the Mediterranean Sea
Starmer's emergency Gaza meeting underway, say reports
Sir Keir Starmer’s emergency cabinet meeting on Gaza is underway, according to the BBC.
The broadcaster said most cabinet ministers are understood to have joined remotely.
The government’s long-term stance has been to recognise a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution peace process.
Israel's aid measures re-capped
Israel’s military on Sunday announced “a local tactical pause in military activity” after aid organisations warned of mass starvation.
Here’s a recap of what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said:
- The pause would last from 10:00 to 20:00 (07:00-17:00 GMT)
- It would cover three areas - al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City and should occur every day until further notice
- “Designated secure routes” would be in place “permanently” from 06:00 to 23:00 to “enable the safe passage of UN and humanitarian aid organisation convoys”
- It “will continue to support humanitarian efforts alongside ongoing manoeuvring and offensive operations against terrorist organisations”
ICYMI: Netanyahu claims there is ‘no starvation in Gaza’
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that accusations that Israel is conducting a campaign of starvation in Gaza are a “bold faced lie”, in an extraordinary denial of the growing humanitarian crisis in the enclave.
As the Israeli leader attended a Christian conference in Jerusalem, he said: “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza.”
Read more here:
Netanyahu says there is ‘no starvation in Gaza’ in extraordinary denial of crisis
Trump says he is going to get Gaza straightened out
Donald Trump has vowed to get Gaza “straightened out” after he said Palestinians were facing “real starvation” throughout the territory.
Speaking at the opening of his new golf course in Scotland, Mr Trump said he was working with Israel to “get things straightened out."
It comes after a UN-backed food security body said the “worst-case scenario of famine” was playing out in Gaza, which was a result of Israel stopping aid from going in to the enclave.
On Monday, Mr Trump dismissed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that there was no starvation in Gaza and urged him to ensure aid reaches Palestinians.
Local officials confirmed at least 14 more Palestinians, including two children, had died from hunger and malnutrition, bring the toll from starvation to 147, including 88 children.
Pregnant and breastfeeding women not getting vital nutrients: Dr Mezyed
Murad Mezyed, 48, is an OBGYN doctor with the non-profit Juzoor.
Speaking to CARE in Deir Al-Balah, Dr Mezyed described how famine is especially impacting pregnant and breastfeeding women.
“Pregnant women who visit our clinic commonly suffer from malnutrition and dehydration, we try to help them by providing multivitamin and iron supplements so that they can carry on with their pregnancies.
“They suffer like everyone else. Pregnant women should be on a special diet, should be receiving special medical treatment, and special care.
“The conditions pregnant women and women who gave birth during this war are facing are indescribable.
“We see dozens of patients on a daily basis who have so many needs like diapers, formula milk, access to nutritious food and clean water, multivitamins and dietary supplements. All of this is not available to them.”
'Doctors also suffering from lack of food and water': Dr Mezyed in Deir Al-Balah
Murad Mezyed, 48, is an OBGYN doctor with the non-profit Juzoor.
Speaking to CARE in Deir Al-Balah, Dr Mezyed described how the harsh conditions are impacting medical staff too.
“There is no food, no water,” Dr Mezyed said. “We do not have the most basic means for survival. We suffer like everyone else from flour and sugar shortages, food and vegetables. There are no fruits and no meat in the market.”
In pictures: Aircraft drops aid packages over Gaza, seen from Israel
German aid drops to Gaza could start on Wednesday: Chancellor Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that two of the country's aircraft could fly aid airdrop missions from Jordan to Gaza as soon as Wednesday, calling the help a small but important signal.
“This work may only make a small contribution to humanitarian aid, but it sends an important signal: We are here, we are in the region,” said Merz at a press conference alongside Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin.
Two A400M aircraft were on their way to Jordan at the moment, where they would refuel and then fly their aid mission at the weekend at the latest, in coordination with France and Germany, said Merz.
Merz also welcomed initial steps taken by Israel to allow in aid but said more must follow.
If you're just joining us:
- A UN-backed food security monitor this morning alerted that “the worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip” .
- The alert said famine thresholds have been met for most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City.
- The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a global authority providing criteria for famine but it is up to aid agencies and governments to officially declare famine.
- Israel's foreign minister denied accusations that it's withholding aid, saying it’s a “lie”.
- The death toll has now surpassed 60,000 in Gaza, according to the enclave’s health ministry.
- In Scotland, Trump has said he’s working with Israel's prime minister “to try and get things straightened out”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments