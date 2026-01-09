Trump to unveil Gaza peace board as 13 people killed in latest airstrikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 13 individuals, according to health officials, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to announce his "Board of Peace" to oversee the delicate ceasefire.

Among those killed on Thursday were at least one child, with fatalities reported in northern Gaza and areas east of Gaza City, as confirmed by health authorities and family members.

The Israeli army stated on Friday that its operations targeted Hamas infrastructure and militants in both southern and northern Gaza. These strikes were described as a response to a failed projectile launched by militants from the Gaza City area.

The phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas remains in its initial stages, with efforts continuing to recover the remains of the final Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

Officials say that Trump is expected to announce next week his appointments to his Board of Peace, which he has said he will head, marking an important step forward for his Middle East peace plan. The process has moved slowly since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect nearly three months ago.

open image in gallery Trump is expected to announce next week his appointments to his Board of Peace ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

The U.S. official and another official spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov would be the board's "designated" director-general. Mladenov is a former Bulgarian defense and foreign minister who served as the U.N. envoy to Iraq before being appointed as the U.N. Mideast peace envoy from 2015-2020. During that time, he had good working relations with Israel and frequently worked to ease Israel-Hamas tensions.

Under Trump's plan, the board would supervise a new technocratic Palestinian government, the disarmament of Hamas, the deployment of an international security force, additional pullbacks of Israeli troops and reconstruction. The U.S. has reported little progress on any of these fronts so far.

On Thursday, Egyptian and European Union leaders met in Cairo and urged the deployment of the international stabilization force. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that Hamas still refused to disarm and called the situation "extremely severe."

Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, which took effect on Oct. 10. Continued Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed more than 400 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

The Israeli military says any actions since the ceasefire began have been in response to violations of the agreement.

Relatives and health officials say an 11-year-old girl who dreamed of becoming a doctor, a teenage girl and two boys in a tent camp were among those killed on Thursday. At least a dozen others were injured, hospital officials said.

On Friday relatives wept over the bodies of a 16-year-old girl and her two nephews who were killed in their tent in southern Gaza.

"What safety? What truce?" said Rudaina al-Qedra, the mother and grandmother of the deceased.

Other Palestinians who Israel had told to evacuate before the strikes returned to their tents in Gaza City trying to salvage their belongings. Some dug into the dirt with shovels and other with bare hands.

"We returned and couldn't find our tents, our clothes, or our food," Abu Tareq Erouq said. "We have been digging since the morning, and we couldn't find anything."