British citizens in Gaza have described desperate scenes at the Egyptian border that has opened for the first time since the war began, as a communications blackout means trapped foreign nationals do not know if their names are on the list of permitted evacuees.

Under heavy bombardment, families scrambled to the Rafah Crossing - some on donkey carts - after Egypt started to let through a limited number of foreign citizens and critically injured for the first time since Israel launched a ferocious bombing campaign on 7 October.

In a Qatari-mediated deal, 81 critically wounded patients and 500 foreign passport holders are expected to be evacuated on Wednesday.

The Independent, which received a copy of the names, understands only two British citizens - both international aid workers - are among the first batch of people allowed to leave Gaza. There are believed to be 200 British citizens inside the bombarded strip.

But overnight, Gaza was plunged into a second communications blackout as phone and internet lines were cut, meaning foreign citizens unsure if they made the list were unable to make calls to find out more information and were forced to try their luck on the border.

Palestinians with dual citizenship walk at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the hope they can leave (REUTERS)

British Palestinian Mohamed Ghalayni, a Manchester-based scientist who was in Gaza visiting family when the war started, had to use precious fuel supplies to drive to the border to see if he or any family members were among those allowed to leave.

While his name was not on the list, his uncles - who are Jordanian citizens - were among those included.

“I went to the border today because we got a text from the Foreign Office saying it might be opened. In the morning we had no phone signal so we didn’t know what was going on,” he told The Independent from Khan Younis, in the south of the strip where he is sheltering with 20 members of his extended family after evacuating Gaza City.

The message Mr Ghalayni received from the Foreign Office said that “limited exits” would take place on Wednesday, “primarily for seriously wounded Palestinians and a first group of foreign nationals”. The text did not specify which British citizens could cross.

Palestinians with dual citizenship wait at the Rafah border crossing (REUTERS)

“The situation was desperate there. People are really afraid. Israel is carrying out a genocidal ethnic cleansing in Gaza and so whoever can leave is trying to leave,” he said.

“People are travelling to the border on whatever means they can, some people arrived on donkey carts because no fuel is available.”

British foreign secretary James Cleverly said UK teams are “ready to assist British nationals as soon as they are able to leave”.

The Foreign Office added: “We have been working at every level of government to ensure the Rafah crossing could open and allow all British nationals to leave Gaza.”

Israel has launched its heaviest-ever bombardment of Gaza and imposed a crippling total siege in retaliation for the 7 October massacre, when Hamas militants killed hundreds of people and took dozens, including British citizens, hostage.

Mr Ghalayni added that “day-to-day existence is really really difficult” in Gaza, with fuel supplies nearly exhausted, water running out and food becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to buy in the shops.

“It imperative on the UK and the US, who have the power, to use that power responsibly and stop Israel from this madness and committing further atrocities,” he said.

A man gestures as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp (REUTERS)

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 8,700 Palestinians, including 3,648 children, have been killed in the onslaught, nearly four times the death toll from the seven-week war between Israel and Hamas in 2014.

Among the casualties are hundreds who were killed and wounded in an Israeli strike on Gaza’s largest refugee camp, Jabalia, on Tuesday afternoon. The Israeli military said the bombing, which is believed to have destroyed over a dozen homes, killed Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari.

Doctors treating those injured in the air strike told The Independent they have been forced to operate without anaesthetic and use washing liquid to clean wounds.

They said that the two main hospitals treating the wounded from the attack - Al-Shifa and Indonesian Hospital- would cease working if they could not get fuel for generations.

The healthcare system has collapsed amid a crippling lack of fuel and medical supplies. The United Nations has repeatedly called for a humanitarian ceasefire warning, on Tuesday the UN’s child agency said “Gaza has become a graveyard for children” and “it’s a living hell for everyone else.”