Israeli airstrike on UN school kills more than 30 in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike has killed more than 30 displaced Palestinians, including children, sheltering in a United Nations school in central Gaza.

The predawn airstrike targeted the Al Sardi school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees called UNRWA.

The school was reportedly filled with Palestinians displaced from northern Gaza by Israel's eight-month-long bombardment of the territory.

The Israeli war has killed over 36,000 Palestinians thus far, turned Gaza into a heap of ruins and left the vast majority of its 2.2 million people homeless and on the brink of starvation. Israel launched a ground and air assault on Gaza after Hamas attacked southern Israel on 7 Octover, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking more than 250 people hostage.

Ayman Rashed, a man sheltering at the school, said multiple missiles hit classrooms on the second and third floors where families had taken refuge. He told the Associated Press that he helped carry at least five dead people, including an old man and a child.

"It was dark, with no electricity, and we struggled to get out the victims," he said.

At least 33 bodies, including 14 children and nine women, were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in the nearby town of Deir al-Balah.

The Israeli military claimed the school in Nuseirat was a hideout for Hamas militants responsible for the 7 October attack in southern Israel.

It claimed to have taken steps before the strike "to reduce the risk of harming uninvolved civilians”, including “conducting aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information”.

