US and Hamas chiefs hold secret talks on Israeli hostages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US officials have held secret talks with Hamas chiefs over releasing the remaining Israeli hostages, the White House has admitted.

It is the first known direct engagement between the US and Hamas since the State Department designated the group a foreign terrorist organisation in 1997.

Israeli officials say about 24 living hostages, including Edan Alexander, an American citizen, as well as the bodies of at least 35 others, are believed to still be held in Gaza.

Adam Boehler, US president Donald Trump’s nominee to be special envoy for hostage affairs, participated in the talks, which took place last month in the Qatari capital, Doha.

They focused mainly on the release of American hostages, and a potential end of the war without Hamas in power in Gaza, according to a Hamas official.

The official said no progress was made but said “the step itself is promising” and more talks are expected.

Egyptian and Qatari mediators helped arrange the talks, having served as mediators with Hamas for the US and Israel since the group launched the attack on Israel on 7 October 2023 that sparked the war.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the talks had taken place after news site Axios reported on them. But she declined to provide details, saying: “Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven is what he believes is (a) good faith effort to do what's right for the American people."

Ms Leavitt added that Israel has been consulted about the direct engagement with Hamas officials, but noted that there are "American lives at stake".

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire remains in the balance.

Mr Trump has signalled that he has no intention of pushing Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu away from a return to combat if Hamas does not agree to the terms of a new ceasefire proposal, which the Israelis have billed as being drafted by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

The new plan would require Hamas to release half its remaining hostages – the militant group's main bargaining chip – in exchange for a ceasefire extension and a promise to negotiate a lasting truce.

Israel made no mention of releasing more Palestinian prisoners.