Palestinian lives depend on those negotiating a Gaza ceasefire as they face famine and threat of Israeli assault
People sheltering in Rafah and families across the enclave face catastrophe, writes Bel Trew. While hope is rising over a ceasefire deal, Israel, Hamas and Qatar have all sought to play down a suggestion by Joe Biden that a truce will be reached by Monday
For Palestinian families living in tents off humanitarian aid in Rafah, where a kilogram bag of flour (if you can find it) now costs nearly £40, they know their lives are literally in the hands of those negotiating a truce thousands of miles away.
Most of the families are already displaced from other destroyed parts of Gaza and live on the streets, in courtyards of schools and hospitals or in squares of this town bordering Egypt.
There are no basements to seek shelter in, few walls to crouch behind. There is no where to run, there is no where to hide.
