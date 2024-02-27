For Palestinian families living in tents off humanitarian aid in Rafah, where a kilogram bag of flour (if you can find it) now costs nearly £40, they know their lives are literally in the hands of those negotiating a truce thousands of miles away.

Most of the families are already displaced from other destroyed parts of Gaza and live on the streets, in courtyards of schools and hospitals or in squares of this town bordering Egypt.

There are no basements to seek shelter in, few walls to crouch behind. There is no where to run, there is no where to hide.