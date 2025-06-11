Greta Thunberg news latest: Climate campaigner breaks silence after being deported by Israel over Gaza aid boat
Greta Thunberg says the world ‘needs more angry young women’ after criticism from Donald Trump
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in France after being deported by Israel for attempting to break the country’s 18-year naval blockade of Gaza.
The 22-year-old activist told reporters in France that Israel had violated international waters by intercepting the Gaza-bound, UK-flagged Madleen that she and 11 other activists had sailed from Sicily to the Egyptian coast.
“I was very clear in my testimony that we were kidnapped on international waters and brought against our own will into Israel,” she said.
She laughed off criticism from Donald Trump, who had described her as an angry person, saying: “I think the world needs a lot more young angry women to be honest, especially with everything going on right now.”
At least five of the 12 activists arrested on board the Madleen flotilla are expected to be deported on Tuesday, according to Israeli broadcaster Kan.
The group were picked up off the coast of Egypt earlier on Monday morning and taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod, where they were detained. They had been attempting to take a symbolic amount of aid into Gaza.
Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of war crimes
Greta Thunberg has accused Israel of systematic war crimes against Palestinians
Speaking to reporters after arriving in Paris, the activist said: “The real story is that there is a genocide going on in Gaza and a systematic starvation following the siege and blockade now, which is leading to food, medicine, water that are desperately needed to get into Gaza is prevented from doing so.
“But of course there are many attempts like this mission both by sea and land to break that siege and open up a humanitarian corridor.”
“This is a continued violation of international law and war crimes that Israel is systematically committing against Palestinians by not letting aid come to starving people, and mass slaughtering in every possible way,” the 22-year-old Swede said.
She added: “We were 12 peaceful volunteers sailing on a civilian ship carrying humanitarian aid on international waters. We did not break laws. We did nothing wrong.”
Israel commits 'extermination' in Gaza by killing in schools, UN experts say
UN experts have said in a report that Israel committed the crime against humanity of "extermination" by killing civilians sheltering in schools and religious sites in Gaza, part of a "concerted campaign to obliterate Palestinian life."
The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel was due to present the report to the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council on 17 June.
"We are seeing more and more indications that Israel is carrying out a concerted campaign to obliterate Palestinian life in Gaza," former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, who chairs the commission, said in a statement.
"Israel's targeting of the educational, cultural and religious life of the Palestinian people will harm the present generations and generations to come, hindering their right to self-determination," she added.
The commission examined attacks on educational facilities and religious and cultural sites to assess whether international law was breached.
Israel disengaged from the Human Rights Council in February, alleging it was biased. Its diplomatic mission said on Thursday that the commission's latest report was an "attempt to promote its fictitious narrative of the Gaza war", and proved that its members "care more about bashing Israel than protecting the people of Gaza."
In its report, the commission said Israel had destroyed more than 90% of school and university buildings and more than half of all religious and cultural sites in Gaza.
How many times have sailors tried to break Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza?
There have been at least eleven occasions when Israel has intercepted activists or pro-Palestinian militants attempting to break its blockade on Gaza, we can report.
Israel’s blockade on Gaza has been in place since late 2007.
The most significant incident happened in May 2010, when a six-boat flotilla was intercepted by the Israeli navy around 90 miles from Gaza. Nine people were killed after Israeli commandos opened fire on activists, having boarded the flagship vessel, the Mavi Marmara, Israel claims the activists began attacking the soldiers first. Neither account has been confirmed.
There were additional, major attempts by activists in July 2011, June 2015 and August 2018. The vessels were all boarded without incident by Israeli forces. Like the Madleen, several were taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod.
Several smaller efforts were also intercepted by Israel, largely in the two years between 2009 and 2011.
In March 2011, the Israelis intercepted a freighter called the Victoria in the Mediterranean with 50 tonnes of concealed weapons allegedly bound for Gaza.
Last month, two drones hit another vessel destined for Gaza while it was off the coast of Malta. It was run by the same organisation that manages the Madleen, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The FFC claimed those drones were Israeli. Israel declined to comment.
Who was on board the Madleen?
There were a dozen activists aboard the Gaza-bound Madleen when it was intercepted by Israeli forces off the coast of Egypt on Monday morning.
Below is a list of the 12 people:
- Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate and social justice activist
- Rima Hassan, a member of the European Parliament representing France’s far-left La France Insoumise party
- Omar Faiad, a French journalist with Al Jazeera who is covering the trip
- Yanis Mhamdi, a journalist at the French independent media outlet, Blast, also there to report on the trip
- Pascal Maurieras, a French activist and experienced flotilla participant
- Thiago Avila, a Brazilian journalist, social activist and politician who has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause for almost two decades
- Baptiste Andre, a French physician who is expected to assist passengers or demonstrators injured in possible confrontations with Israeli forces
- Yasemin Acar, a German activist of Kurdish descent and part of the FCC’s steering committee
- Reva Viard, a climate activist from France
- Suayb Ordu, a Turkish activist
- Sergio Toribio, a crew member from Spain and a member of the marine conservation NGO, Sea Shepherd
- Marco Van Rennes, a Dutch marine engineering student and crew member
Yemen missile launched toward Israel 'most likely' intercepted, military says
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that a missile launched from Yemen toward Israel had “most likely” been intercepted, hours after Israel deployed its navy to hit targets in the Yemeni Red Sea port of Hodeidah.
Israel threatened Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement – which has been attacking Israel in what it says is solidarity with Gaza – with a naval and air blockade if its attacks on Israel persist.
“Additional interceptors were launched due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception,” the Israeli military said in a later statement after sirens sounded in several areas.
Activists 'shielded by their passports', says Freedom Flotilla Coalition
The activists on board the flotilla acknowledge that “by virtue of their passports”, they are “shielded from the daily brutality” endured by Palestinians, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition has said.
In a statement, the FCC said it “acknowledges that by virtue of their passports of privilege, the Madleen 12 are shielded from the daily brutality and horrendous systemic torture Palestinians endure under Israeli occupation.
“According to Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, as of June 4, 2025, there are over 10,400 Palestinians held captive in Israeli dungeons. Of those, more than 400 are children and more than 3,500 are held without trial, charge, or minimal due process.”
Thirty six people killed near aid sites in Gaza, health officials say
Palestinians desperately trying to access aid in Gaza have come under fire again, with 36 people killed and 207 injured on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Experts and humanitarian aid workers say Israel’s blockade and 20-month military campaign have pushed Gaza to the brink of famine. At least 163 people have been killed and 1,495 wounded in a number of shootings near aid sites run by the new Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
In southern Gaza, at least eight people were killed while trying to obtain aid around Rafah, according to Nasser Hospital.
In northern Gaza, two men and a child were killed and at least 130 were wounded on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the al-Awda Hospital, which received the casualties. They said most were being treated for gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told The Associated Press that Israeli forces opened fire at around 2am local time, several hundred yards from the aid site in central Gaza. Crowds of Palestinians seeking desperately needed food often head to the sites hours before dawn, hoping to beat the crowds.
The Israeli military said it fired warning shots at people it referred to as suspects. It said they had advanced toward its troops hundreds of yards from the aid site prior to its opening hours.
UK will never accept forced displacement of Gazans, vows Foreign Office minister
Sir Keir Starmer’s government “will never accept the unlawful transfer of Gazans from or within Gaza”, a Foreign Office minister has vowed.
Hamish Falconer told the Commons: “The situation in the West Bank cannot be seen in isolation from events in Gaza – extremist rhetoric advocating forced displacement of Palestinians, denial of essential aid.
“The creation of new Israeli settlements in the Strip is equally appalling and dangerous. This government will never accept the unlawful transfer of Gazans from or within Gaza, nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza strip.
“The humanitarian situation remains catastrophic in Gaza. While Israel's ground and air operations expand, Gazans have now been pushed into less than 20 per cent in the territory.
“Hospitals have been destroyed and damaged. The entire population of Gaza is now at risk of famine. Meanwhile, Israel’s newly-introduced measures for aid endanger civilians and foster desperation – they are inhumane.”
