Multiple drones have targeted a flotilla of Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ships carrying over 500 volunteers including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, activists have said.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said it was in the waters south of Crete on Wednesday when several of its boats were targeted by heavy swarms of drones circling overhead.

Their vessel was also sprayed with unidentified chemicals, sound bombs and explosive flares and had their communications jammed, according to the crew.

The team reported hearing 15 to 16 drones and 13 explosions on or around several boats.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese said the convoy had been attacked several times and called for international protection for the humanitarian mission, writing on X: “Boats hit with sound bombs, explosive flares, and sprayed with suspected chemicals.

“Radios jammed, calls for help blocked. Immediate international attention and protection required. Hands off the Flotilla!”

Saif Abukeshek, an activist on board the vessel, told The Independent: “In these final days before reaching Gaza, Israel is escalating to some of its most dangerous tactics yet—explosions, drones dropping objects on our boats, and communications jamming—all aimed at intimidating us and stopping this humanitarian mission from reaching Palestinians in Gaza.”

The Flotilla reported several attacks on its boats overnight ( AFP/Getty )

He said: “These types of tactics are not new; they have been used against Palestinians for decades. We will not be deterred.”

Thiago Avila, an activist on board the ship said the crew had experienced escalating attacks since they set sail last month, which had rapidly become “severe and more dangerous” as the group neared Gaza.

Activists posted a brief video on the flotilla’s social media account showing what appeared to be an explosion on or near one of the vessels. Greece’s coast guard did not report any distress calls.

“We are protected by international law. We are part of conscience of the world that knows we cannot allow starving children to stay without food, without aid.”

“Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from a number of boats,” the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement.

“We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated.”

German human rights activist Yasemin Acar said in a video shared on Instagram: “We have no weapons. We pose no threat to anyone.”

The Flotilla also said that unidentified objects had been dropped on several ships and that “the extent of the damage will be fully assessed in daylight.”

The Independent has contacted the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) for comment.

The Global Sumud Flotilla describes itself as a “multinational civilian effort to break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza”. It is made up of more than 500 volunteers including doctors, lawyers, politicians and activists.

It aims to deliver medical supplies and food to the population of Gaza, who are experiencing widespread hunger due to an Israeli naval blockade.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has proposed that the activists unload their aid in the Israeli port of Ashkelon for it to be transported into Gaza.

“Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade,” the ministry said on Monday. “Israel urges the participants not to break the law and to accept Israel’s proposal for a peaceful transfer of any aid they might have.”

The flotilla has reported several attacks since it set sail from Spain on September 1, including two while some of its boats were in Tunisian waters.

Earlier this month, Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani called on Israel to respect the rights of citizens after a vessel was reportedly attacked by an incendiary device in Tunisian waters.