Greta Thunberg Gaza flotilla – live: Israeli forces seize Madleen aid ship heading for war-torn enclave
Climate activist claims the group onboard the flotilla were ‘kidnapped’ while trying to delivery aid to the territory
Israeli forces have stopped a Gaza-bound aid boat and detained Greta Thunberg and other activists who were on board, enforcing a longstanding blockade of the Palestinian territory that has been tightened during the war with Hamas.
The activists had set out to protest Israel's ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip and its restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, both of which have put the territory of some two million Palestinians at risk of famine.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which had organised the voyage, said the activists were “kidnapped by Israeli forces” while trying to deliver desperately needed aid to the territory.
“The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo - including baby formula, food and medical supplies -confiscated,” it said in a statement.
Israeli officials, including defence minister Israel Katz, dismissed the activists as engaged in a publicity stunt and said the vessel would be transported to the port of Ashdod.
Mr Katz said he had told the military to force the passengers to watch videos of the Hamas atrocities of October 7 upon arrival “to see exactly who the terrorist organisation they came to support and for whom they work is”.
The Israeli foreign ministry added the passengers would be returned to their home countries.
In pictures: Israel intercepts the Madleen
Below we bring you pictures from on board the Madleen as Israeli forces intercepted the vessel off the coast of Gaza.
They are now being transported to the Israeli port of Ashdod.
Why was the Madleen sailing to Gaza?
The 12-person Madleen set sail for Gaza eight days ago from the port of Catania in Sicily.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), responsible for the boat, said the trip aimed “to break Israel’s more than 17-year illegal and inhumane blockade of the Gaza Strip”.
The ship’s location was being monitored live by Forensic Architecture and using a Garmin live tracker on board, before that tracker was switched off when Israel intercepted the vessel.
Speaking aboard the Madleen last week, Ms Thunberg told Middle East Eye: “We have promised ourselves and we have promised the Palestinian people to do everything we can.
“When our governments are failing us … then it falls on us to step up and be the adults in the room.
“We are just human beings, very concerned about what’s happening, and do not accept what is going on.”
Israel ‘rams and boards’ Gaza-bound Madleen
Good morning.
We bring you reports that Israel has “rammed and boarded” the Gaza-bound Madleen vessel off the coast of the enclave.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among 12 activists on board the ship, which set sail last Sunday from Sicily.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), announced on social media that Israel had intercepted the boat in the early hours of Monday.
