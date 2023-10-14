Disabled girl fed by tube among Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager is pleading for her disabled sister to be brought to safety after she was taken hostage by Hamas.

Rut Perez has muscular dystrophy, cannot walk or talk and has to be fed through a tube.

The 17 year-old was attending Supernova music festival in Israel with her father Eric and sister Yamit last weekend when militants carried out their deadly attacks.

Yamit Perez shared a picture of her sister on Facebook as she pleas for her safety (Yamit Perez)

Yamit, 19, says her younger sibling was having the time of her life as she enjoyed the music before she was taken.

While Yamit left with her friends before the shooting started, her father stayed with Rut - also known as Ruth - and now both are missing.

Since saying goodbye to her family, Yamit has not heard from them and has taken to social media to plead with anyone who might have seen her loved ones.

“My dear father if you see this wherever you are I just hope you’re not suffering,” she wrote. “You promised me to come home with Ruth...I’m beginning to regret that I didn’t stay with you there and protected you like only I know how.”

Adina Moshe (R) is another missing Israeli woman thought to have been taken captive, pictured here with her husband David who was shot dead by Hamas

It is believed the hostages have been taken back to Gaza, but Hamas has warned it will execute them if Israel attacks the enclave.

More than 1,200 Israelis died in the Hamas assault, with more than 2,200 Palestinians killed in retaliatory strikes since then.

Israel has started sending tanks into Gaza as the hostages’ fate remains uncertain (AP)

Speaking to TheTimes about the last time she saw Rut, Yamit said: “It was the happiest I’ve ever seen her, dancing in her wheelchair. She was so happy.

“I am begging Hamas to let my dad take care of her, he’s the only one who knows what she needs.”

A week has passed since Yamit last saw her family and she continues in desperation to find answers through social media.

She posted: “I believe in God and God is with me always...And he keeps my dad and sister alive so help me find them.”