Israel reportedly accepts US ceasefire proposal but Hamas says it fails to end war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly told the families of Israeli hostages that he has accepted a new ceasefire proposal presented by US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, local media reported.

The prime minister’s office has not confirmed or denied the report.

It, however, denounced Channel 12, one of the Israeli media outlets that reported on the development, as a “propaganda channel”, alleging that one of its reporters had tried to “smuggle” a recording device into Mr Netanyahu’s office before his meeting with the families of the hostages.

A Palestinian official involved in the mediation told Reuters that the discussions were continuing with the mediators and “Hamas hasn’t handed its response yet”.

The Palestinian militant group, which has been at war with Israel since October 2023, confirmed it had received the new proposal and was reviewing it.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that Israel had “signed off” on the ceasefire proposal, which Mr Witkoff, had forwarded to Hamas for review.

“I can also confirm that those discussions are continuing and we hope a ceasefire in Gaza will take place so we can return all of the hostages home,” Ms Leavitt said at a briefing, according to Reuters.

open image in gallery Palestinians carry boxes containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a controversial group backed by the US and Israel, in Rafah on 27 May 2025 ( AP )

While the proposal was “still under discussion” by Hamas, Al Jazeera reported, the group was of the view that, in its current form, it would only result in “the continuation of killing and famine” in Gaza.

A senior Hamas official told the BBC that they would reject the proposal as it failed to meet their key demands, including an end to the war. The official said the group would issue a response in due time.

Israel, meanwhile, has ordered the closure of al-Awda Hospital, the last functioning medical facility in northern Gaza, forcing health officials to urgently relocate remaining patients and staff.

The forced closure of the hospital comes amid a deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as Israel’s tightening blockade continues to strangle the besieged Palestinian territory.

Recent attempts to distribute scarce food supplies – led by a controversial group backed by the US and Israel called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation – remained chaotic on Thursday, with scenes of disorder at designated distribution points.

Several explosions were heard and Israeli gunfire reported near a distribution centre in central Gaza early on Friday.

open image in gallery Steve Coogan reads names of children killed in Israel’s war on Gaza ( PA Wire )

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said “starvation is threatening the future of the children” in the Palestinian enclave.

“What’s urgently needed is a political will to allow the UN and partners to provide assistance at scale without hindrance or interruption,” Lazzarini said in a post on X. “Allow us to do our work.”

As the starving Palestinians frantically attempted to find food, Israeli forces continued to conduct strikes across the territory, killing at least 70 people since early Thursday.

Gaza’s health ministry condemned the Israeli order to shut down al-Awda Hospital, describing it as a “continuation of the violations and crimes” against the territory’s healthcare system.

Health officials said the hospital’s closure followed fresh Israeli evacuation orders on Thursday, affecting large numbers of residents in the northern and eastern areas of Gaza City.

open image in gallery Palestinians mourn members of the Azzam family killed in Israeli strikes on their home in central Jabalia, Gaza, on 29 May 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

In a statement, the health ministry urged “all concerned sides to ensure protection for the health system in the Gaza Strip as guaranteed by international and humanitarian laws”.

According to the World Health Organization, at least 97 people, including 13 patients, remain at al-Awda. The agency said it was planning a mission on Friday to evacuate them to another hospital.

“Due to impassable roads, the hospital’s medical equipment cannot be relocated,” the WHO noted.

According to the Guardian, the Israel Defense Forces issued a new evacuation order for a broad section of northern Gaza late Thursday, instructing residents of Al-Atatra, Jabalia, and the Gaza City neighbourhoods of Shujaiya and Al-Zaytun to move west.

The Israeli military said these areas would be deemed “dangerous combat zones” with immediate effect.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians so far, according to the local health ministry, left the territory in ruins and displaced most of its 2.2 million inhabitants. The latest war on Gaza began in October 2023 after around 1,200 Israelis were killed and 251 taken hostage during a Hamas attack on southern Israel.