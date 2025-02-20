Watch live: Hamas returns bodies of four Israeli hostages, including four-year-old child
Watch live as Hamas returns the bodies of four hostages on Thursday, 20 February, including the two youngest captives seized in its October 7 attack on Israel.
The Palestinian militants said the bodies of infant Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Ariel, along with their mother Shiri Bibas, were to be handed over on Thursday under the ceasefire agreement reached last month.
The fourth body was said to be that of journalist and peace activist Oded Lifshitz, who was aged 83 when he and his wife Yocheved were taken captive by Hamas during the militants’ cross-border incursion which sparked the war in Gaza 15 months ago.
Kfir was just nine months old when the Bibas family, including their father Yarden – who was returned to Israel in a hostage exchange earlier this month – was abducted at Kibbutz Nir Oz, a settlement near the Gaza border.
