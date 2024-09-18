Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



At least three people have been killed and at least 100 wounded as more explosions have hit Beirut and across Lebanon – with hand-held radios used by Hezbollah said to have been targeted.

It comes a day after thousands of exploding pagers killed 12 and injured almost 3,000 others in an unprecedented attack Hezbollah has blamed on Israel – bringing the pair to the brink of all-out war.

The walkie-talkies detonated late on Wednesday afternoon across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, a security source told Reuters.

Three people were killed in Lebanon's Bekaa region in the east of the country in the latest device blasts, the state news agency reported on Wednesday. The security source said that at least 100 had been injured. Many of the wounds were said to the stomach and hands.

At least one of the blasts took place near a funeral organised by Iran-backed Hezbollah for those killed during the pager explosions. In a video on social media, a blast occurs somewhere the body of a Hezbollah member body, knocking him to the ground and sending the crowd around him running.

Pictures also showed broken and singed communication devices amid scenes of destruction.

The hand-held radios were purchased by Hezbollah five months ago, around the same time that the pagers were bought, the security source said.

Reports from across the region and the US have pointed the finger for the pager strike at Israel’s spy agency, Mossad. A senior Lebanese security source and a second source told Reuters that Mossad – which has a long history of pulling off complex attacks on foreign soil – planted explosives inside the pagers. The claim was mirrored by American officials cited in US media.

Ahead of the latest explosions, Hezbollah said it was carrying out a “security and scientific investigation” into the causes of the blasts and that Israel would receive “its fair punishment”.

The death toll in the pager explosions rose to 12, including two children, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday. Tuesday's attack wounded nearly 3,000 people, including Iran's envoy to Beirut.

A Taiwanese pager maker – Gold Apollo – denied that it had produced the pager devices, with their branding being recognised on the remnants.

Gold Apollo said the devices were made by under licence by a company called BAC Consulting, based in Hungary's capital Budapest. The CEO of that company, Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono confirmed that her company worked with Gold Apollo to NBC News. But when asked about the pagers and the explosions, she said, “I don’t make the pagers. I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong”.

Jordan’s foreign minister said Israel was pushing the Middle East to the brink of regional conflict by maintaining a dangerous escalation on several fronts. In remarks after an Islamic and Arab ministerial contact group meeting in Amman to lobby for a Gaza ceasefire, Ayman Safadi said peace would not prevail without a two-state solution.