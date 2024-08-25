Hezbollah launches massive attack on Israel after top commander’s killing
Lebanese group launches large number of drones and rockets
Louise Thomas
Editor
Hezbollah on Sunday said it had began an attack on Israel with a large number of drones and rockets in response for the killing of its top commander in a Beirut suburb last month.
The Lebanese group said it targeted an identified “special military target as well as Israel’s Iron Dome platforms and other sites but that the full response would take “some time”.
