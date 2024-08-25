Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hezbollah launches massive attack on Israel after top commander’s killing

Lebanese group launches large number of drones and rockets

Stuti Mishra
Sunday 25 August 2024 04:42
Comments
(The Independent)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Hezbollah on Sunday said it had began an attack on Israel with a large number of drones and rockets in response for the killing of its top commander in a Beirut suburb last month.

The Lebanese group said it targeted an identified “special military target as well as Israel’s Iron Dome platforms and other sites but that the full response would take “some time”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in