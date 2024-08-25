Hezbollah launches massive attack on Israel after top commander’s killing

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Hezbollah on Sunday said it had began an attack on Israel with a large number of drones and rockets in response for the killing of its top commander in a Beirut suburb last month.

The Lebanese group said it targeted an identified “special military target as well as Israel’s Iron Dome platforms and other sites but that the full response would take “some time”.