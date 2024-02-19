Houthi rebels claim attack that forced UK crew to abandon ship in Red Sea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels damaged a UK-registered ship travelling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, forcing the crew to abandon the ship.

The attack on the ship came as the US military acknowledged conducting new airstrikes targeting the rebels, including one that targeted the first Houthi underwater drone seen since the rebels began launching their attacks on shipping in November.

On Monday the EU launched the naval mission to help protect cargo ships in the Red Sea.

The ship targeted in the Houthi attack on Sunday reported sustaining damage after “an explosion in close proximity to the vessel”, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre (UKMTO) reported.

“Military authorities report crew have abandoned the vessel,” UKMTO said. “Vessel at anchor and all crew are safe.”

Houthi fighters march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houthi Brigadier General Yahya Saree issued a statement claiming the attack, saying the vessel was “now at risk of potentially sinking”.

“The ship suffered catastrophic damages and came to a complete halt,” he said. “During the operation, we made sure that the ship’s crew exited safely.”

The Iran-backed Houthis also claimed they shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone, something not immediately acknowledged by US forces in the region.

The private security firm Ambrey reported the British-registered, Lebanese-operated cargo ship had been on its way to Bulgaria after leaving Khorfakkan in the United Arab Emirates.

Ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic.com identified the vessel targeted as the Rubymar. Its Beirut-based manager could not be immediately reached for comment. The Houthis later also identified the ship as the Rubymar.

A Houthi fighter carries a machine gun in front of scout team members carrying Yemeni and Palestinian flags (Getty Images)

Ambrey described the ship as being partially laden with cargo, but it was not immediately clear what it had been carrying. The ship had turned off its Automatic Identification System tracker while in the Persian Gulf early this month.

Later on Monday, the UKMTO and Ambrey said a second vessel came under attack in the GulfofAden. Ambrey described the vessel as a Greek-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier bound for Aden, Yemen, and carrying grain from Argentina. The same ship then came under attack again, later in the day.

Those details, combined with ship-tracking data, identified the vessel as the Sea Champion. Its managers could not be immediately reached. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it often takes the rebels several hours to acknowledge one of their assaults.

Since November, the rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters over Israel’s war targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip. They have frequently targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, putting in danger shipping on a key route for trade between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Those vessels have included at least one with cargo for Iran, its main benefactor.

Meanwhile, the US military’s Central Command reported it carried out five airstrikes targeting Houthi military equipment. Those strikes targeted mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, an explosive-carrying drone boat and an “unmanned underwater vessel,” Central Command said.

“This is the first observed Houthi employment of a UUV since attacks began in October 23,” Central Command said.

The EU’s naval mission to help protect cargo ships the attacks by the rebels continue to threaten maritime traffic, hamper trade and drive up prices is dubbed Aspides, Greek for shield.

Students react under a large-scale Palestinian flag during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people, at Sana'a University, in Sana'a, Yemen, 14 February 2024 (EPA)

The mission will be run out of Larissa in central Greece - home to the Hellenic Air Force and a Nato headquarters - under the command of Greek Commodore Vasilios Griparis.

The EU mission will not take part in any military strikes and will operate only at sea.

“Within its defensive mandate, the operation will provide maritime situational awareness, accompany vessels, and protect them against possible multi-domain attacks at sea,” EU headquarters said in a statement after the bloc’s foreign ministers had endorsed the mission.

“The entire global economy is being hit. It’s not just European ships that are repeatedly jeopardised by Houthi missiles in the Red Sea, but the entire international shipping industry,” German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said in Brussels.

She said that apart from protecting European ships, the mission “makes it clear that we as an international community stand together in the face of attacks; terrorist attacks on the freedom of the sea lanes”.

Germany is contributing a frigate to the mission, as is Belgium.