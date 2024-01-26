Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on British oil tanker ‘on fire’ in Gulf of Aden

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yemen’s Houthis said on Friday their naval forces carried out an operation targeting “the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda” in the Gulf of Aden causing a fire to break out.

They used “a number of appropriate naval missiles, the strike was direct,” the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a ship is on fire after being struck off the coast of Yemen.

The shipping security monitor, which acts as a link between the Royal Navy and commercial shipping, said it had received a report of the attack some 60 nautical miles south-east of Aden and authorities were responding.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, it said: “UKMTO has received a report of an incident 60NM South East of Aden, Yemen. CSO reports that a vessel has been struck and is currently on fire. They are requiring assistance. Authorities have been informed and are responding.”

The UKMTO also issued a warning following the reported attack. “Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” it said.

It is in the same region and distance from the coast as an earlier missile attack on a ship, when two missiles exploded in the water nearby and failed to cause any damage.

