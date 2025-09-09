Popular Gaza ice cream parlour stirs nostalgia with new branch outside of Palestine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beloved Palestinian ice cream parlour Kazem, forced to close its Gaza doors in 2023 amidst the escalating Israel-Hamas war, has reopened in the United Arab Emirates. The move offers not just frozen treats, but a poignant taste of nostalgia to the local community.

Now serving in Ajman, a small emirate roughly 45 km (28 miles) north of Dubai, Kazem offers its signature ice cream and famous barrad – a traditional Palestinian slushy with citrus flavours.

Owner Mohammad Kazem Abu Shaban, whose father founded the business, said he chose Ajman for its established local Palestinian community.

"Every time they come here, say it brings back memories of 30, 40 years ago," Abu Shaban said. "It brings back memories of the days when they used to go to Gaza and drink the barrad that I'm famous for."

open image in gallery A traditional Palestinian "Barrad", a slushy drink with citrus flavours, is displayed as customers enjoy ice cream at a newly opened branch of an ice cream shop that was partially destroyed in Gaza during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, August 19, 2025. REUTERS/Raghed Waked ( REUTERS )

Kazem began serving ice cream in northern Gaza in 1950 and remained a local fixture for over 70 years before it was forced to close.

Its Gaza location reopened in February, but supply shortages and instability made it impossible to sustain operations, Abu Shaban said, adding the shop opening relies on the availability of raw materials.

"By God, the situation in Gaza is bad."

Opening in Ajman was a way to preserve a piece of Palestinian heritage far from home, said Abu Shaban, who hoped to open branches in other cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

open image in gallery A worker fills a cup of "Barrad", a traditional Palestinian slushy drink with citrus flavours, at a newly opened branch of an ice cream shop that was partially destroyed in Gaza during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, August 19, 2025. REUTERS/Raghed Waked ( REUTERS )

Dubai's Mohammad Khamis Ali Al Mazrouei said he understood the hype around Kazem once he had tried the ice cream and barrad.

"I mean, it is special," he said.

For Abu Shaban, who has lost his brother and niece in the war, Kazem is not just about dessert, but a way to keep memories of Gaza alive, one scoop at a time.

"It is an indescribable feeling. Your family, relatives, and friends come, and they bring back the memories we lost in Gaza."