Arab Journalism Awards: Independent Arabia wins two prizes in youth and business categories
Ziad al-Fifi won the Young Journalist Award and Kifaya Ollier in the Economic Journalism category
Independent Arabia has won two Arab Journalism Awards.
The Independent’s sister publication triumphed in the youth and business categories. Ziad Al-Fifi won the ‘Young Journalist Award’ and Kifaya Ollier took top prize in the ‘Economic Journalism’ category.
The ceremony was held at Dubai’s Expo 2020 in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, and Mona Bin Ghanem Al Marri, secretary-general of the Arab Journalism Awards.
She told Independent Arabia: "Over the past twenty years, the [award] has shaped the path of Arab journalism, with more than 100,000 journalists from 43 countries having participated in it. It has honoured more than 300 winners from among the most prominent figures in journalism and media in the Arab world."
The award is considered one of the most prestigious in the region, and aims to promote the role of the press in tackling social issues.
