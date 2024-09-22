Iran coal mine blast kills 19 and injures 12

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



At least 19 people died and 12 were injured in a coal mine blast triggered by a gas explosion in South Khorasan Province, state media reported on Sunday.

Another 30 people were reported to be trapped in the mine.

More follows