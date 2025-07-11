Iran confirms arrest of missing teenage French-German cyclist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran has confirmed the detention of a teenage French-German cyclist who went missing last month, according to a report by French newspaper Le Monde.

Lennart Monterlos, the cyclist in question, was "detained for having committed an infraction," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Le Monde in an interview on Thursday. Mr Araghchi did not provide further details regarding the alleged offence.

Araghchi said France's embassy in Tehran has been notified, the newspaper added. It said that Monterlos was cycling across Iran and hasn't been heard from since mid-June.

France's Foreign Ministry didn't confirm the detention, but said that it's in contact with Iranian authorities about "the situation of our national" and also with the family.

Citing concerns for his security, it said it had no other comment. It reiterated previous warnings that French nationals shouldn't travel to Iran.

The cyclist is the third French national known to be detained in Iran, which is accused by France of practicing hostage diplomacy.

Two others, Cï¿½cile Kohler and Jacques Paris, have been held in Iran for more than three years in prison conditions that France likens to torture and on charges that Paris says are without foundation.

"Iran practices a deliberate policy of state hostages," the French Foreign Ministry said this week. "All French nationals who find themselves there expose themselves to a risk of arrest and arbitrary detention, including tourists, for the sole reason of having French nationality."

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer told reporters in Berlin that the ministry is aware of the case of the detained cyclist, but has no comment beyond that. Germany also warns its citizens against travel to Iran.