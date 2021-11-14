A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck southern Iran, near the city of Bandar Abbas, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake, at a depth of 10km, was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.0.

The tremor was felt as far away as Saudi Arabia and Dubai, in the UAE, according to witness accounts on social media.

“The quake was felt in several southern Iranian cities in the Hormozgan province,” a local official told state TV.

State TV added that two quakes rocked the area where rescue teams have been dispatched.

Residents in Dubai and Saudi Arabia have been sharing footage online of buildings shaking amid the earthquake in southern Iran.

One resident said: “Earthquake in Dubai. Literally felt the ground shaking and experienced dizziness. Hope everyone is safe and sound.”

Another added: “Felt dizzy and confused for a hot minute till I saw the curtains moving! #earthquake Dubai, UAE.”

Other videos in the area appear to show people evacuating the building following the tremors. The quake comes as the T20 World Cup Final is set to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium later today between New Zealand and Australia.