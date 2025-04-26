At least 516 injured following massive explosion and fire at Iranian port
Thick black smoke can be seen in the area with emergency services at the scene
A massive explosion and fire have rocked a port in southern Iran, injuring at least 516 people, state television reported.
The blast occurred on Saturday at the Rajaei port, located near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. This key shipping hub handles a vast volume of cargo, estimated at 80 million tons annually.
The state-run IRNA news agency initially reported 281 injuries, attributing the figure to Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for Iran’s National Emergency Organization. Tasnim News Agency has updated the number to 516 injured.
Social media footage captured the aftermath, revealing thick black smoke billowing from the port area. Other videos showed the force of the explosion, with windows shattered in buildings several kilometers away.
While the cause of the explosion remains undetermined, Iranian authorities have ruled out any involvement or damage to energy infrastructure.
Iran has a history of industrial accidents, often linked to aging facilities, particularly within its oil sector, which faces challenges accessing necessary parts due to international sanctions.
Mehrdad Hasanzadeh, a provincial disaster management official, told Iranian state TV that first responders were trying to reach the area while others were attempting to evacuate the site.
Hasanzadeh said the blast came from containers at Rajaei port in the city, without elaborating. State TV also reported there had been a building collapse caused by the explosion, though there were no immediate other details offered.
Rajaei port is some 1,050 kilometers (652 miles) southeast of Iran's capital, Tehran, on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes.
The blast happened as Iran and the United States met Saturday in Oman for the third round of negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.