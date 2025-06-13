How Iran’s military can wreak cold, bloody revenge on Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reeling from the final stage in Israel’s long running campaign to knock out its nuclear capabilities, Iran has retaliated with a modest flock of drones that have been easily swatted aside. That is dangerous for everyone else.

Launching 100 unmanned aircraft against the Jewish state after three top commanders, air defences, nuclear facilities and missile launch sites were destroyed is a sign that Iran’s capacities for conventional revenge has already been degraded.

So, Tehran will use hybrid warfare to strike back against Israel and her allies.

The most obvious targets are steaming through the Arabian (of Persian) Gulf. Oil tankers, carrying the lifeblood of global industry through the narrow choke points of the Gulf have been struck with mines in “mysterious” assaults by Iranian commandos over recent years. These have been a rehearsal for retaliation against Israeli attacks that Israel has said were coming.

open image in gallery People and first-responders gather outside a that was hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran on June 13, 2025 ( Tasnim News )

For years Iran’s top leadership has described the Jewish state as a “cancer” that needed to be “cut out” of the Middle East and should be annihilated.

Iran created Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iraq, as a proxy force to maintain pressure on Israel, backed Hamas in Gaza and on the West Bank, sent money, technicians and missiles to the Houthis of Yemen, and dispatched squads of assassins around the world to threaten its critics.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza against Hamas has evolved into a programme to drive the Palestinian population out of the enclave.

But Israel’s campaigns everywhere else have, for years, been deliberately shaping the battlefield for the operation against Iran’s nuclear programme.

Over the last 12 month, Israel has eviscerated Hezbollah with bombs hidden in pagers, air strikes and a ground invasion of Lebanon. It continues to target Hezbollah supply routes and Iranian advisers in Syria.

Yemen’s Houthis, encouraged by Iran, have fired missiles and drones against Israel and been struck by Israel, the US, and even the UK as they have attempted to strangle shipping routes in the Red Sea.

Last year, Israel killed the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah. Iran retaliated by firing more than 180 ballistic missiles against Israel. And Israel, with a longer-term eye on Iran’s missile capabilities, hit back with air strikes against Iran’s missile bases.

open image in gallery People and first-responders gather atop a building a that was hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran on June 13, 2025 ( Tasnim News )

But Israel has been steadily working to cripple Iran’s efforts to build an atomic bomb. Between 2007 and 2020 at least six Iranian nuclear scientists were murdered. Five were killed by assassins using motorcycles who stuck bombs to their cars or shot them through the windows. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the physicist who led Iran’s nuclear programme was killed by a remote-controlled machinegun.

Fereydoun Abbasi, the former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, survived an assassination attempt in 2010 – but was killed by Israel’s latest wave of attacks along with Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, a theoretical physicist and president of the Islamic Azad University in Tehran.

Key Iranian military leaders were also targeted by Israel in its effort to not only scupper Iran’s nuclear capabilities but enfeeble its ability to strike back.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the armed forces and the second-highest commander after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, major general Hossein Salami, commander in chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Iran’s primary military force. And General Gholamali Rashid, deputy commander in chief of the armed forces, were all killed.

Now Israel continues to target Iran’s air defences and missile bases in its biggest wave of air strikes against the regime and its military ever.

open image in gallery Gholam Ali Rashid, Hossein Salami, Mohammad Bagheri –Israel says its strikes eliminated the three most senior military commanders of the Iranian regime ( Iranian media )

Benjamin Netanyahu has said he ordered the attack, which he has been advocating for years, because Iran could have been days from producing weapons grade uranium and a year from building a bomb.

The years of delay and diplomacy aimed at slowing Iran’s efforts to become a nuclear power have given Israel the opportunity to plan and incrementally work towards the latest solution to what, for Israelis, has been an existential threat.

Since Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, Iran’s nuclear facilities at Natanz have been hit. This is a site believed to have been focused on using centrifuges to enrich uranium. In 2010 the Stuxnet computer virus infected Iran’s nuclear industry and destroyed some centrifuges.

Iran’s biggest enrichment programme is believed to be in Fordow under a Revolutionary Guard base and half a mile under ground inside a mountain, according to the IAEA.

That puts it beyond the obvious conventional capacity of Israel, or even the US, to attack by conventional means – not even bunker buster bombs can get through that much of the earth’s surface.

Israel says it used Mossad commando to target some of the sites in Iran.

open image in gallery People look over damage following Israeli airstrikes on June 13, 2025 in Tehran, Iran ( Getty )

Iran is likely to retaliate in similar fashion. It has promised a “hard slap” against the US for its support of Israel (the UK was quick to say it had no role in Rising Lion).

The obvious targets would be US bases in the Gulf. But that would invite a wider war with the US directly which would delight Israel and which Iran could not resist – it could lead to the collapse of the Islamic regime in Tehran.

Iran will target Gulf shipping and drive up oil prices – which would suit its allies in the Kremlin.

But it will also continue to train, fund, and direct small groups of militants to conduct terror attacks around the world. Israel’s destruction of Gaza and the killing of more than 50,000 Palestinians with weapons supplied by the US, UK and others, has already fuelled anger across the Islamic world.

Iran will harness that rage and build its reputation as a nation prepared to martyr itself in the fight against the “Zionist entity”.

That will take time but Iran’s revenge will be cold and it will be worldwide, and it will be bloody.