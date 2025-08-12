Iran claims it detained thousands of suspects during war with Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iranian police reportedly detained 21,000 people during the recent 12-day air conflict with Israel in June, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

General Saeed Montazeralmahdi, a police spokesperson, was quoted by state TV as stating that members of the public had reported the suspects to authorities.

He remarked: "The arrest of 21,000 suspects during the 12-day war indicated high awareness and participation of people in providing security."

While Gen Montazeralmahdi did not specify the charges, he noted that over 260 individuals were suspected of spying, with another 172 arrested for illegal filming.

He added that more than 1,000 checkpoints were established across the country during the conflict, which ran from 13 to 24 June.

This is the first time Iran’s police has given a total number of arrests during the war. In recent weeks, Iran occasionally reported about the arrests of suspects on spying charges.

Iran’s police detained 21,000 suspects during the 12-day air war between Israel and Iran in June, state media reported on Tuesday ( Associated Press/Vahid Salemi )

Since the end of June, Iran has executed seven men convicted of spying for Israel, sparking fears from activists that the government could conduct a wave of executions.

Israel carried out waves of airstrikes on Iran, killing nearly 1,100 people, including many military commanders. Retaliatory Iranian strikes killed 28 people in Israel.

A ceasefire has been in force since shortly after the airstrikes targeted Iran’s major nuclear facilities.

Following the 12-day air war by Israel and the US that led to the deaths of nearly 1,100 people, including military chiefs and commanders, Iran founded a new defense council.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the country's highest security body, made the decision to establish the Supreme National Defense Council, which will be headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, the report said.

The council will handle defensive plans and improve the capabilities of Iran’s armed forces. Members will include the speaker of Parliament, the head of the judiciary and the chiefs of military branches and related ministries.

Iran had a similar council during the 1980s war between Iran and Iraq that left nearly 1 million casualties on both sides.