At least 11 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after suspected members of a separatist group opened fire in a police station in southeastern Iran.

Senior police officers and soldiers were among those killed in the attack that took place around 2am (local time) on Friday in Rask town, located nearly 1,400km from the capital Tehran.

Some of the gunmen were killed in the shootout, said Ali Reza Marhemati, the deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province. “In the terrorist attack on the police headquarters in the town of Rask, 11 policemen were killed, and others were wounded,” he said in a statement.

The attack was claimed by Islamist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), according to state TV.

The Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a bus that killed 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard force in 2019.

