Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gunmen kill 11 people in attack on police station in Iran

Islamist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) claims responsibility for the attack

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 15 December 2023 07:03
Comments
<p>File: Iran’s police forces stand on a street during the revival of morality police in Tehran</p>

File: Iran’s police forces stand on a street during the revival of morality police in Tehran

(via REUTERS)

At least 11 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after suspected members of a separatist group opened fire in a police station in southeastern Iran.

Senior police officers and soldiers were among those killed in the attack that took place around 2am (local time) on Friday in Rask town, located nearly 1,400km from the capital Tehran.

Some of the gunmen were killed in the shootout, said Ali Reza Marhemati, the deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province. “In the terrorist attack on the police headquarters in the town of Rask, 11 policemen were killed, and others were wounded,” he said in a statement.

The attack was claimed by Islamist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), according to state TV.

The Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a bus that killed 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard force in 2019.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in