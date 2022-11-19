Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s house

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Protesters in Iran set fire to the house of Ayatollah Khomeini on Friday, as unrest continues in the country two months after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.

The childhood home of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khomeini, was being used as a museum — the Khomeini House Museum — in the western Markazi province and housed relics from his childhood and years of reign.

Videos and images on social media showed part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set on fire by angry protesters who marched into the residence.

Regional authorities have, however, denied there had been an arson attack in the residence.

The subsequent videos showed hundreds of people cheering as fire engulfed the part of the building.

Reuters said it verified the videos’ location, confirming the incident. However, the semi-official Tasnim news agency denied there was an arson attack, saying some people had gathered outside the house, adding that it was open to “pilgrims and lovers of the deceased Imam”.

“The doors of the house of the late founder of the great revolution are open to the public,” the agency added.

The fire at the ancestral house is the latest incident as relentless nationwide protests have gripped the country. The protesters are calling for an end to hardline clerical rule. A wave of protests erupted around two months ago following the death of 22-year-old Amini while she was in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

There was a renewed wave of agitations across the country this week to mark the anniversary of similar protests in 2019, when hundreds of people were killed following a fuel price hike.

According to Iranian media, five members of security forces were killed in clashes with protesters on Thursday.

On Tuesday, at least three protesters were killed in protests in three different cities.

At least five people have been sentenced to death in cases linked with ongoing protests, according to the Iranian judiciary.

So far, an estimate of 400 people has been killed since the start of the protests, according to foreign-based human rights organisations.