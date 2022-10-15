For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A huge fire has broken out at Iran's notorious Evin Prison, where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the capital Tehran.

Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week.

At least eight people have been injured in the fire, reports the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), but no fatalities have been recorded.

It is unclear what prompted the blaze and the events unfolding within the prison's walls on Saturday, based on the footage circulating online and reported by Iranian media.

Shots continued to ring out as plumes of smoke engulfed the sky in Tehran amid the sound of an alarm, videos show.

An “armed conflict” broke out within the prison walls, the US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran. It said shots were first heard in Ward 7 of the jail. This information cannot be independently verified.

The unrest at Evin prison come as anti-government protests continued to flare up across the country along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday – a movement sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

Protestors reportedly chanted “down with the dictator” on the streets of Ardabil in the northwest of Iran.

State media quoted a security official blaming “criminal elements” for the unrest, which broke out after nearly a month of protests across Iran.

The official said calm had returned, but one witness said gunfire could still be heard.

“Roads leading to Evin prison have been closed to traffic. there are lots of ambulances here,” said a witness contacted by Reuters. “Still we can hear gunshots.”

Another witness said families of prisoners had gathered in front of the main prison entrance. “I can see fire and smoke. Lots of special forces. Ambulances are here too,” they said.

The activist website 1500tasvir shared video footage it said showed special forces on motorbikes heading for the prison.

At least 233 protesters have been killed since demonstrations swept Iran on 17 September, estimates from the US-based rights monitor HRANA show. The group said 32 among the dead were below the age of 18.

Earlier, Oslo-based Iran Human Rights estimated 201 people have been killed.

Public anger over Amini’s death saw girls and women to remove their mandatory headscarves and cut their hair on the street in a show of solidarity.

Other segments of society, including oil workers, have also joined the movement, which has spread to at least 19 cities, becoming one of the greatest challenges to Iran‘s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement.

Riots have also broken out in prisons, with clashes reported between inmates and guards in Lakan prison in the northern province of Gilan recently.

Iranian authorities have dismissed the unrest as plot perpetrated by the west, without providing evidence.

The government by arresting activists and protest organisers, reprimanding Iranian celebrities for voicing support, even confiscating their passports, and using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs to disperse crowds, leading to deaths.