For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 133 people have died since the beginning of historic anti-hijab protests in Iran, according to a rights organisation, with over 40 of them killed in a brutal police crackdown on Friday alone.

The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, have led to unprecedented demonstrations against the country’s rigid laws requiring head covering for women.

Women have come out on the streets burning their hijab and cutting their hair in defiance.

The latest death toll comes from the Oslo-based organisation Iran Human Rights, which has been monitoring the demonstrations since they began in the capital Tehran where Amini was arrested by the country’s controversial “morality police” on 13 September.

The toll maintained by the organisation stands in stark contrast to the very conservative estimate being reported by Iranian state media, which says 41 people have died including security personnel. The Iranian authorities themselves have not publicly stated any death toll.

In one of the deadliest reported clampdowns on Friday, security personnel are accused of gunning down 40 people in just one evening in Zahedan, capital of the south-eastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, the rights group says.

The protests have only grown in recent days and spread to more areas, despite the growing death toll. On Monday, security forces clashed with students at a prominent university in Tehran.

Social media videos show security personnel firing tear gas shells at the students while some videos also contained distant sounds of firing.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International estimates at least 52 persons have been killed so far, with hundreds injured. The human rights group has alleged that several women protesting against the hijab rule have been sexually abused by the Iranian security forces.

Iran Human Rights also says that internet access has been severely disrupted or completely cut in many parts over the last 10 days.

“The killing of protesters in Iran, especially in Zahedan, amounts to crimes against humanity,” Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of Iran Human Rights, said in a statement.

“The international community has a duty to investigate this crime and prevent further crimes from being committed by the Islamic Republic.”

Amini, a Kurdish woman, was detained by the controversial morality police unit that enforces the country’s obligatory dress codes on women, including the compulsory wearing of the headscarf in public.

Officials say that she died due to a heart attack three days later while in custody. However, Amini’s family alleged she was assaulted in custody and had visible marks of injury to her body.

Her death has ignited the country’s masses against the orthodox rules the Iranian government has been enforcing on women since the Islamic revolution in the 1970s.