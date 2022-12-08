Iran carries out first execution of man arrested during protests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iran has carried out its first execution of a man who was convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the ongoing nationwide protests after the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency identified the man as Mohsen Shekari.

According to the Mizan news agency, Shekari was accused of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran.

Activists say that the execution could imply that at least a dozen people who have been handed death penalties for their involvement in the protests could also be put to death soon.

In a statement on Twitter, the director of the rights organisation Iran Human Rights Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said: “Execution of #MohsenShekari must be me with STRONG reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters.

“This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally."

