Iran carries out first execution of man arrested during protests
Local news outlets identified the man as Mohsen Shekari
Related video: Protests rage in small towns and cities across Iran
Iran has carried out its first execution of a man who was convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the ongoing nationwide protests after the death of Mahsa Amini in September.
Iran’s Tasnim news agency identified the man as Mohsen Shekari.
According to the Mizan news agency, Shekari was accused of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran.
Activists say that the execution could imply that at least a dozen people who have been handed death penalties for their involvement in the protests could also be put to death soon.
In a statement on Twitter, the director of the rights organisation Iran Human Rights Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said: “Execution of #MohsenShekari must be me with STRONG reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters.
“This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally."
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies