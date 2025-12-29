Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of Iran's Central Bank has resigned as protests erupted in Tehran and several other cities after the country's currency plummeted to a new record low against the US dollar.

The resignation of Mohammad Reza Farzin was reported by state TV, as hundreds of traders and shopkeepers rallied in Saadi Street in central Tehran as well as in the Shush neighbourhood near Tehran's main Grand Bazaar.

Merchants at the market played a crucial role in the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the monarchy and brought Islamists to power.

The official IRNA news agency confirmed protest gatherings. Witnesses reported similar rallies in other major cities including Isfahan in central Iran, Shiraz in the south and Mashhad in the north east.

In some places in Tehran, police fired tear gas to disperse protesters. Monday's protests were the biggest since 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amini in police custody triggered nationwide demonstrations.

open image in gallery Current and pre-revolution Iranian banknotes are displayed by a street money exchanger ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

She was arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that traders shut their shops and asked others to do the same. The semi-official ILNA news agency said many businesses stopped trading even though some kept their shops open.

On Sunday, protests were limited to two major mobile markets in central Tehran, where the demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans. Iran's rial on Sunday plunged to 1.42 million to the dollar.

On Monday, it traded at 1.38 million rials to the dollar. Reports about Mr Farzin's possible resignation had been circulating over the past week. When he took office in 2022, the rial was trading at around 430,000 to the dollar.

The rapid depreciation is compounding inflationary pressure, pushing up prices of food and other daily necessities and further straining household budgets, a trend that could worsen by a petrol price change introduced in recent days.

According to the state statistics centre, the inflation rate in December rose to 42.2% from the same period last year, and is 1.8 per cent higher than in November. Foodstuff prices rose 72 per cent and health and medical items were up 50 per cent from December last year, according to the statistics centre.

Many critics see the rate as a sign of an approaching hyperinflation. Reports in official Iranian media that the government plans to increase taxes in the Iranian new year that begins on March 21 have caused more concern.

Iran's currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of the 2015 nuclear accord that lifted international sanctions in exchange for tight controls on Iran's nuclear programme.

That deal unravelled after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from it in 2018. There is also uncertainty over the risk of renewed conflict following June's 12-day war involving Iran and Israel.

Many Iranians also fear the possibility of a broader confrontation that could draw in the United States, adding to market anxiety. In September, the United Nations reimposed nuclear-related sanctions on Iran through what diplomats described as the "snapback" mechanism.

Those measures once again froze Iranian assets abroad, halted arms transactions with Tehran and imposed penalties tied to Iran's ballistic missile programme.