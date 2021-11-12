Iran’s population push raises fears for women’s health and rights

For a decade, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been agitating to eliminate the country’s family planning laws and limited access to contraceptives for women - all in hopes of reversing declining birth rates.

Now, backed by hardliners dominating all branches of the national government, Mr Khamenei appears to be getting his wish.

Iran’s powerful Council of Guardians, the equivalent of the constitutional court, on 1 November approved a bill called the “Plan for supporting family and rejuvenation of the population” amid lingering concerns about an aging society and increasingly smaller families.