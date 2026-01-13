Trump-Iran latest: President tells protesters ‘help is on its way’ and warns Tehran ‘will pay a big price’
US president urged ‘Iranian patriots’ to ‘keep protesting and take over your institutions’
Donald Trump has told protesters in Iran that “help is on its way” and warned that Tehran will pay a “big price” for a violent crackdown.
He posted on Truth Social: “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!
“Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”
His comments followed reports that the Iranian regime will execute the first protester on Wednesday over his alleged involvement in demonstrations sweeping the nation, rights groups have claimed.
Erfan Soltani, a resident of Fardis, just west of Tehran, could become the first person to be sentenced to death amid a brutal crackdown on protesters, according to the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, an independent NGO based in Norway.
Mr Soltani’s family were told of the decision only on Monday and have been refused information about his charges or judicial proceedings, the organisation said.
Kremlin rejects US 'blackmail' of Iran's partners
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it rejected what it called blatant attempts to blackmail Iran’s foreign partners by raising trade tariffs.
Donald Trump said on social media on Monday that any country doing business with Iran would pay a 25 per cent tariff on trade with the US.
Russia breaks with Trump over Iran
The Kremlin issued a stark warning in defence of its ally Iran on Tuesday, as Donald Trump assured protesters that “help is on its way”.
Russia’s foreign ministry condemned what it called “subversive external interference” in Iran’s internal politics, rallying behind Tehran against US involvement.
“Those who plan to use externally inspired unrest as a pretext for repeating the aggression against Iran committed in June 2025 must be aware of the disastrous consequences of such actions for the situation in the Middle East and global international security,” it said in a statement, referring to the US and Israeli strikes last summer.
The foreign ministry said Donald Trump’s threat of strikes was “categorically unacceptable”.
The matter threatens to damage relations with Washington at a crucial time in US-mediated peace talks over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Family of Iranian protester 'due to be executed' are 'despairing' at situation
We reported earlier that a 26-year-old is due to be executed in Iran tomorrow over his alleged involvement in the protests sweeping the nation, according to rights groups.
Arina Moradi, a member of the Norway-based Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, told the Daily Mail this afternoon that Erfan Soltani’s family were “shocked” and “despairing” at the situation.
“He was detained last Thursday, and there was no information about him for days before authorities called the family and said they had arrested their son and he will be executed on Wednesday - meaning tomorrow,” she said, after speaking with the family.
Mr Soltani, the owner of a clothes shop from Fardis, will only be allowed 10 minutes with his family before he is hanged, the outlet reported.
The Independent has contacted Hengaw for comment.
Analysis - From all-out war with US to the return of an exiled prince: What happens next in Iran?
Regime change, a return to monarchy or a bloody authoritarian crackdown? What are the future scenarios for Iran, asks chief international correspondent Bel Trew:
From all-out war with US to a return of an exiled prince: What happens next in Iran?
UK summons Iranian ambassador over violent response to protests against the ruling regime
The Foreign Office has summoned the Iranian ambassador over the regimes violent crackdown on protests.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the Commons that the ambassador had been called in, a move viewed in diplomatic circles as a serious rebuke.
She has previously praised the bravery of those taking to the streets in Iran, saying it takes "real courage".
She said she had spoken to the Iranian foreign minister on Monday "setting out the UK's total abhorrence of the killings, the violence, and the repression that we are seeing".
She added: "Today, as the further reports have come through, the minister for the Middle East (Hamish Falconer) at my instruction has summoned the Iranian ambassador to underline the gravity of this moment, and to call Iran to answer for the horrific reports that we are hearing."
Protests appear to be dying down, analysts say
The protests sweeping Iran appear to have died down in recent days, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War.
The CTP-ISW said in its latest update that it had recorded “significantly less” protest activity across Iran since the peak on 8 January.
Analysts recorded 14 protests across six provinces on 12 January, far fewer than the 156 across 27 - of 31 - provinces last week.
They assessed that the internet shutdown likely explained, “at least partially”, the decrease in recorded protest.
In pictures: People gather outside the Iranian Embassy in London in solidarity with Iran protests
What do we know about Erfan Soltani, the 26-year-old that rights groups say faces the death penalty for his role in the protests?
The Iranian regime is due to execute a demonstrator on Wednesday over his alleged involvement in the protests sweeping the nation, rights groups have claimed.
Erfan Soltani, a resident of Fardis, just west of Tehran, could become the first person to be sentenced to death for participating in protests that have rocked the country over the last two weeks.
Read the full story:
Iranian protester ‘to be executed tomorrow’ amid brutal crackdown, rights group says
US and partners boost air defence operations at Al Udeid
US Central Command said today that it and regional partners are boosting cooperation on air defence at the US’s largest base in the Middle East.
CENTCOM said it had opened a new coordination cell with partners at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar to “enhance integrated air and missile defence”.
“This is a significant step forward in strengthening regional defence cooperation,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.
“This cell will improve how regional forces coordinate and share air and missile defence responsibilities across the Middle East.”
The cell will also be responsible for sharing information and threat warnings, CENTCOM reported.
The US has been positioning itself for greater involvement in the region since December, when it launched fresh attacks against ISIS in Syria.
Iran has also issued fresh threats against US bases in the region as Donald Trump weighs strikes.
