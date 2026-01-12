Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran and the United States have opened the door to dialogue, even after Tehran responded to threats of military action by Donald Trump by warning that it is “ready for war”.

The US president said Washington officials may meet with their Iranian counterparts, as he continued piling pressure on the regime to call off its repressive response to protests which have seen 544 killed, according to rights group HRANA.

A spokesperson for Tehran’s foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that a “communication channel between our foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and the US special envoy [Steve Witkoff] is open and messages are exchanged whenever necessary”.

open image in gallery More than 540 people have been killed ( Middle East Images )

Trump had told reporters early on Monday that he was getting “hourly” updates on the situation in Iran and that the US was “looking at some very strong options”. Iran, he said, was “starting” to cross his red line.

Britain condemned the brutal suppression of anti-government protests by Iran downplayed the prospect of designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organisation.

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said she spoke to her Iranian counterpart and told him “the Iranian government must immediately end the violence, uphold fundamental rights and freedoms, and ensure British nationals are safe.”

The protests began as economic demonstrations on 28 December. In the days since, HRANA reports that 496 protesters and 48 security personnel reported dead, and another 10,681 arrested.

A total blockade on internet and telephone communications has also been carried out in the country, but Araghchi claims the situation is “under total control”.

In contacts between Araghchi and Witkoff on Monday, the US “touched upon some cases” and brought up “ideas” in these talks, spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said. He also accused the US of showing a lack of seriousness and giving "contradictory messages" which were not convincing.

open image in gallery Protesters dancing around a bonfire on a street in Tehran (UGC via AP) ( AP )

Verified video footage shows Iranians gathered at the Kahrizak Forensic Centre in Tehran on Sunday, many in tears as they stoof over rows of dark body bags, numbering at least in the dozens. Tehran has not given an official death toll.

Many Iranians have grown increasingly resentful of the powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), whose business interests including oil and gas, construction and telecommunications are worth billions of dollars. The protests were sparked by soaring prices, before they turned against the clerical rulers who have governed for more than four decades.

The EU warned on Monday that it could take action against Iran as the death toll of protesters across the country grows. The bloc is prepared to propose a package of new and severe sanctions on Tehran if it does not halt its repressive measures, a spokesperson for the EU commission said on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, banned all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises, she said on social media X on Monday.

open image in gallery Protesters on the streets of Tehran (UGC via AP) ( UGC )

“It cannot be business as usual,” she wrote.

“As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises.”

The British, Italian, German and French ambassadors in Tehran were summoned to the foreign ministry, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, and asked to inform their respective governments Tehran's request to withdraw their support for the protests.

Iran deems political support for the protests "an unacceptable intervention in the internal security of the country", Tasnim added.