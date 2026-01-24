Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran will treat any attack “as an all-out war against us”, a senior Iranian official said on Friday, ahead of the arrival of an American aircraft carrier strike group and other military assets in the Middle East in the coming days.

“This military build-up – we hope it is not intended for real confrontation, but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

“This time we will treat any attack – limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it – as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this.”

US president Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US had an “armada” heading towards Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear programme.

The US staged a major military build-up in the Middle East last year before joining Israel’s war on Iran, carrying out strikes on its nuclear facilities in June.

In recent days, the Pentagon has ordered the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three accompanying destroyers to the region. The vessels left the South China Sea and began heading west earlier this week, according to a navy official, adding that they were in the Indian Ocean.

A fighter jet launches from USS Abraham Lincoln in the South China Sea on 4 January 2026 ( US Navy )

Those warships would join three littoral combat ships, which were in port in Bahrain on Friday, as well as two other US destroyers, which were at sea in the Persian Gulf.

The arrival of the carrier strike group would bring roughly 5,700 additional service members. The US has several bases in the Middle East, including Al Udeid in Qatar, which hosts thousands of American troops and is the forward headquarters for US Central Command.

“If the Americans violate Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, we will respond,” the Iranian official said. He declined to specify what an Iranian response might look like.

“A country under constant military threat from the United States has no option but to ensure that everything at its disposal can be used to push back and, if possible, restore balance against anyone who dares to attack Iran,” the official said.