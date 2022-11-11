Jump to content

Sepp Blatter says Iran should be kicked out of World Cup because of protests

Demonstartions against Tehran regime continue Friday

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Friday 11 November 2022 11:09
Comments
Political violence erupts across Iran's southeast

A former FIFA president has said Iran should be barred from the World Cup in Qatar amid incendiary widespread protests sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of the state’s morality police.

Sepp Blatter was quoted by a Swiss paper on Friday as saying he would have removed the country from the competition if he was still in charge.

“Iran should be excluded from the World Cup,” the Blick tabloid reported the 86-year-old as saying at a talk at the publisher’s headquarters.

The paper added that Blatter said it was incomprehensible that FIFA head Gianni Infantino had not taken a clear position on Iran.

The protests, ignited by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, pit a leaderless movement made up mostly of youth against Iran’s Islamic Republic regime.

Thus far the regime has resorted almost exclusively to violence to quell the unrest, refusing to consider key opposition demands such as removing or relaxing the hijab law that prompted Amini’s arrest at hands of the morality police but has expanded to include expanded political and social freedoms and economic improvements.

Former FIFA president says Iran should be barred from World Cup amid country’s widespread protests

(AP)

At least 319 protesters have been killed and some 15,000 have been arrested in the unrest, according to Hrana, an Oslo-based human rights group.

Iran has accused foreign enemies of fomenting unrest raging since the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code imposed on women.

Sepp Blatter was FIFA president from 1998 to 2015

(AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Blatter also said it had been a mistake to award Qatar the hosting rights to the World Cup. Mr Blatter was Fifa president in 2010 when its executive committee controversially voted to award the hosting rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar respectively.z

Qatar has faced criticism over its treatment of migrant workers and discriminative LGBT+ laws, while the tournament also had to be moved to November and December due to heat.

Mr Blatter, who maintains he did not vote for Qatar, was cleared of fraud charges by a Swiss court in July following a £1.7m payment to the former Uefa president Michel Platini but remains banned from football because of the incident.

