Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early on Sunday.

Seven of his security guards were injured in the attack, which occurred in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area.

"The rockets of treason will not shake one bit of the steadfastness and determination of the heroic security forces," the prime minister tweeted shortly after the attack. "I am fine and among my people. Thank God."

In a statement, the government said the drones tried to hit al-Kadhimi’s home. Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

The statement released by state-run media said the failed assassination attempt was with "an explosives-laden drone that tried to target his residence in the Green Zone."

"The security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt," it said.

It was not clear who was behind the attack, nor did anyone immediately claim responsibility. However, it comes amid a stand-off between security forces and pro-Iran Shiite militias whose supporters have been camped outside the Green Zone for nearly a month after they rejected the results of Iraq‘s parliamentary elections in which they were the biggest losers.

On Friday, protests by the supporters turned violent on Friday when demonstrators pelted police with stones, injuring several officers. The police responded with tear gas and live gunfire, killing at least one demonstrator.

"The assassination attempt is a dramatic escalation, crossing a line in unprecedented fashion that may have violent reverberations," wrote Ranj Alaaldin, a nonresident fellow at Brookings Institution, in a post on Twitter.

The United States, the UN Security Council and others have praised the 10 October election, which was mostly violence-free and without major technical glitches.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report