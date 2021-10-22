One of the main demands of Iraq’s “Tishreen Uprising” against endemic corruption, rising unemployment, and the power wielded by the country’s myriad armed factions, was early elections, which have just taken place.

The official results have yet to be officially declared but parties (some with affiliated armed wings) that have performed badly have already vowed to contest the outcome of the vote, sparking fears of further conflict and violence in the future.

Activists behind Iraq’s uprising which started in October 2019, fear the new parliament will bring much needed reforms, joblessness rates are still soaring, infrastructure crumbling.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Syria where the decade long conflict continues, the worst drought in 70 years has impacted millions of people.

This is particularly the case in the north east of the country where rivers have run dry from both climate change as well as human factors: the Kurdish-led authorities in the area have blamed Turkey for restricting water supply from rivers upstream of Syria.

Human rights groups have warned of pockets of famine and also the impact of pollution on the health of people.

The area, which was occupied by the Islamic State for several years before it was was defeated by a US-led coalition with its local parties , is still fighting pockets of sleeper sells in areas like Deir Ezzor.

The Independent’s Middle East correspondent Bel Trew has just returned from Iraq and north-east Syria and will be answering your questions on this page from 4pm (BST) on Monday, 25 October.

