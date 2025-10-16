Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Irish court strikes down police decision to not investigate Airbnbs in Israeli settlements

The case was brought by Irish-Palestinian non-governmental organisation Sadaka

Conor Humphries
Thursday 16 October 2025 13:49 BST
Comments
The ruling does not automatically trigger an investigation by police in Ireland, where Airbnb has its Europe and Middle East headquarters
Ireland's High Court on Thursday struck down a decision by the Irish police not to investigate the legality of Airbnb operations in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, rejecting the argument that it did not have jurisdiction.

The ruling does not automatically trigger an investigation by police in Ireland, where Airbnb has its Europe and Middle East headquarters, but it obliges the Irish police to consider the matter afresh, the court heard.

The case was brought by Irish-Palestinian non-governmental organisation Sadaka, which asked police to investigate whether Airbnb had broken Irish law by operating in the settlements. It argued that the police decision not to investigate due to jurisdiction issues was "legally erroneous and irrational."

A lawyer representing the Irish police, Remy Farrell, conceded the case on Thursday and said the matter would be "considered afresh" by the respondents.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Palestinians look at the Israeli Ofer prison in the West Bank city of Beitunia, Monday Oct. 13
Palestinians look at the Israeli Ofer prison in the West Bank city of Beitunia, Monday Oct. 13 (AP)

The company allows listings throughout the West Bank but takes no profits from this activity in the region, the company said in a 2019 statement, in which it said it had never boycotted Israel or Israeli businesses.

More than 150 businesses, including Airbnb and rivals Booking.com, Expedia and TripAdvisor, are operating in Israeli West Bank settlements deemed illegal by the U.N., a report by the organisation's human rights office showed in September.

Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law.

Israel disputes this, citing historical and biblical ties to the area. It says the settlements provide strategic depth and security and that the West Bank is "disputed" not "occupied".

