Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated a call on Tuesday for Palestinian civilians to move south for their own safety as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) are fighting “in the heart of Gaza City”.

In a televised statement, Mr Netanyahu said there would be no ceasefire before Hamas released Israeli hostages.

“I’m calling on the citizens of Gaza: please go south. I know you’re already doing that. Complete the move to the south because Israel will not stop. There’s no entry of workers and there will be no ceasefire without our hostages being back home,” he said.

Meanwhile, the IDF are fighting “in the heart of Gaza City”, according to the head of the military’s southern command.

Major General Yaron Finkelman said the IDF was fighting in the “heart of terror” for the “first time in decades” and the operation was “complex and difficult”.

Troops are expected to begin marching through the streets of the capital this week, where they are expected to face Hamas operatives, according to local media.

It comes as the United Nations warned “no place” was safe in Gaza and said hundreds have been killed sheltering in UN buildings.